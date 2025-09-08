Jelly Roll looks slimmer than ever at VMAs after dropping 200lbs

Jelly Roll took the stage with Post Malone in Germany, and the special performance was broadcasted on MTV's Video Music Awards on September 7. Post first announced Jelly's appearance by telling the hype crowd: "Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the absolutely immaculate Jelly Roll." The pair performed their hit 2024 song "Losers." Jelly showed off his slimmer look as he's continued working hard at shedding the pounds to better his health. He donned a black t-shirt, pants, vest, cap and a gold chain.

Before the show's conclusion, the pair put their arms around each other's shoulders, as loud fireworks exploded above the overseas arena. The "Lonely Road" performer shouted, "I love you!" to the VMAs crowd back home in the states. The country singer recently celebrated losing 200 pounds as he shared a post featuring himself and Post having a blast at a WWE event.

He has been open about his dedicated health journey for years now, which includes daily workouts, consuming more protein and drinking extra water each day. Two of the singer's favorite snacks that helped him shed his weight include Nashville hot chicken and a banana bowl, both of which are usually prepared by his personal chef.

The "I Am Not Okay" singer shared a snippet of the "motivational speech" that he presented to the Tennessee Titans, during which he shared: "I lost 200 pounds. I told coach I'm getting a contract if I lose another 50." Jelly Roll started off at 540 pounds and he's showing no signs of stopping until he reaches his weight loss goal.

© Getty Images The singer recently lost 200 pounds

The musician candidly revealed that he had to first overcome his food addiction in order to see results. He expressed to People last year: "The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I've looked at food for the last 39 years. I've never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part."

© WireImage He has been sharing his weight loss journey for a few years now

He explained: "But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it's like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way." The performer believes his negative relationship with food started in his childhood as he continued: "Nobody in my house ever had [a healthy relationship with food], so that was the hard part, really fighting that demon at first and getting into that discipline and that commitment."

© Getty Images Jelly Roll began exercising and eating healthier daily

He also credited the huge 180 degree turnaround he made on his tour routine, adding: "It's cool because there was once a time in life that the culture I built on tour was the opposite. It revolved around alcohol and drugs. And now our tour culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day."

© FilmMagic He also motivated his whole stage crew to make positve changes as well

Looks like the team that gets healthy together, stays together and it's wonderful to see his good habits positively affecting those around him. At the time of that interview, he had lost over 70 pounds and since then he has more than doubled the amount. Younger Jelly Roll would be extremely proud of all the progress he's made and continues to make towards a healthier lifestyle.