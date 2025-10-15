Perimenopause reframed what exercise means to me – here's how I manage daily movement

As an osteopath, if there's one message that I share with my patients again and again, it's that our bodies are made to move. Movement isn't just about staying fit; it's how we nourish our joints, boost circulation, and keep our muscles flexible and comfortable. I used to think movement had to mean a full workout or a long run, but as I've navigated perimenopause, I've learned that any movement is valuable. Even gentle, consistent motion makes a difference. When we stay still for too long, our joints stiffen, our posture suffers, and those familiar aches begin to settle in.

The good news about how vitally important it is to stay moving is that you don't need to overhaul your day or spend hours in the gym to stay mobile and pain-free. Read on to discover the ways to keep your body feeling good in simple, bite-sized steps throughout your day.

Nadia tries to make sure she moves every day - even if just a little bit!

1. Start first thing

Before you even reach for your phone or coffee, give your body a moment to wake up. Roll your shoulders, take a few deep breaths and stretch your arms overhead. Rotate your ankles, open and close your hands, and take a slow spinal twist sitting on the edge of your bed. It takes less than a minute, but it signals to your body to say, 'We're ready for movement today."

2. Break up with sitting down

Modern life often keeps us glued to our chairs, whether at the desk, in the car, or on the sofa. The problem is that prolonged sitting compresses your spine and reduces blood flow to your muscles and joints. Lack of movement also thickens the synovial fluid between our joints which can make our joints feel like they are glued together, aiding stiffness.

© Getty Images Sitting for too long without a movemt break isn't good for us

However, the synovial fluid loosens once you get moving, which is one of the reasons I use the quote 'motion is lotion' as the more you move, the more your joints get lubricated and mobile. Try setting a reminder every 30-45 minutes to stand up, stretch, or walk for a minute. Even a small burst of movement like walking to refill your water bottle, popping the kettle on, reaching for something on a high shelf, or doing a few calf raises makes a difference.

3. Standing desks

This is where sit-to-stand desks can be a real game-changer, especially if you are someone who works from home or sits at a desk for long periods. By allowing you to alternate between sitting and standing positions, these adjustable desks keep your joints moving and your posture balanced throughout the day.

Standing desks are great for keeping moving during the day

I personally love and recommend the FlexiSpot Sit-to-Stand Desk, from £139.99. It's sturdy, smooth to adjust and easy to integrate into your daily rhythm. The frames are solid and well-built. If you invest in a good sit-to-stand desk, you're not just buying a piece of furniture, but you're investing in your health, posture and daily comfort.

If you can, aim for a balance of 30 minutes sitting, 30 minutes standing, and repeat throughout the day. Listen to your body and switch positions before discomfort sets in. I also use the Flexispot under-the-desk treadmill, £179.99, which means I get to walk without leaving home. Although it's only a gentle stroll, my cardiovascular system wakes up while writing articles, responding to e-mails and writing medical notes.

4. Micro movements matter

You don't always need a formal stretch session. Small, frequent movements keep your joints lubricated and your muscles activated. Try these little resets:

Shoulder rolls while you wait for your coffee to brew

Neck stretches between emails

Heel raises when you're on a call

Seated twists during a meeting

Think of it like sprinkling movement throughout your day instead of saving it all for the gym.

5. End the day with a reset

Before bed, unwind with a few slow, mindful stretches such as gentle hip openers, a spinal twist, or lying with your legs up the wall. This helps your nervous system settle, releases tension from the day and prepares your joints for rest.

© Getty Images Even taking a couple of minutes away from your desk to move can be enough to reset

Consistency is everything. Movement doesn't have to be big, dramatic, or time-consuming, it just needs to be regular. By adding small, mindful moments of movement to your day, you'll keep your joints nourished, your posture strong, and your energy up. Your body thrives on movement so let's keep it flowing, one bite-sized step at a time.

