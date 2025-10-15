General Hospital's Kirsten Storms to undergo brain surgery following 'shocking' health news

Kirsten Storms has revealed she's to undergo a surgical coiling procedure "sometime in the next two weeks." The General Hospital star took to Instagram to address a brain aneurysm which her doctors discovered in January 2025 during a scan. Kirsten's lengthy post detailed how she was left "majorly freaked" by the discovery.

"When I say that I was shocked when the doctors told me they found an aneurysm on the right side of my brain... welp," she wrote. According to Mayo Clinic, the coiling procedure involves the process of "feeding a soft, flexible wire into the aneurysm via a catheter. The wire coils inside the aneurysm and seals off the aneurysm from the artery."

© Getty Kirsten as Maxie Jones on General Hospital

Kirsten — who has been on temporary hiatus from General Hospital since July — explained why she was sharing the update on her latest procedure and wrote: "I wanted to post this because even though my brain seems to be sorta lowkey rebelling against me. It does allow me to understand that we’ve all got times when things aren’t great. If we can, we will do our best to do what is best for ourselves and loved ones."

She has the support of her friend and co-star, Emme Rylan. "Anyway, neurology stuff makes me feel a bit of nervousness, so now — here I am with Emme in St. Louis and we are crocheting the most beautiful sweaters while my coiling procedure is being scheduled for sometime in the next two weeks," she added.

© Getty Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on General Hospital

© Instagram Kirsten with her daughter, Harper

Kirsten underwent a craniotomy in 2021 to remove noncancerous cysts from her brain. Earlier this year, she moved from Los Angeles to Tennessee, with her daughter, Harper Rose. She opened up about the decision in a post that read: "It was clear I needed [to] change some things in my life ASAP.

© Getty Images She was married to her co-star Brandon Brash

"For my own personal reasons, no longer living in Los Angeles was very important to me. The biggest reason for the move was Harper, but a lot of it was for my physical and mental health. And my overall happiness."

Kirsten shares her daughter with her ex-husband, Brandon Barash, who was also on the soap. Though they ultimately filed for divorce in 2016, they maintain a close co-parenting relationship, frequently sharing sweet tributes to their daughter on social media.