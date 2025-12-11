7 easy yoga poses to help with digestion this festive season - it takes just a few minutes

The festive season is synonymous with quality time spent with loved ones, and these get-togethers almost always revolve around the dinner table. However, you may have already noticed that the indulgence that comes with Christmas and New Year often comes with a side effect: digestive issues.

Yes, you can sip digestive teas to help things move along and prevent that heavy, bloated feeling, but there are other easy techniques that can relieve physical discomfort while simultaneously calming the mind.

I'm talking about yoga - a natural solution to ease bloating and improve the function of your digestive system.

Lucía Liencres, founder of TheClassYoga.com, helps explain how a handful of specific yoga poses can help you feel lighter and promote a lighter-feeling gut.

Movements that improve digestion

According to Lucía, Yin Yoga is the most effective type of movement for this purpose. It's a slow, meditative practice where poses (asanas) are held for at least two minutes. This style is particularly effective for helping with internal organs like the liver and gallbladder, because of the gentle, sustained pressure the poses exert on the abdomen.

Because the practice is slow and mindful, it helps relieve the stress caused by the overstimulation of the festive season - a key factor that often negatively affects the digestive system at this time of year.

7 must-try yin yoga poses for digestive relief

1/ 7 © Tribune News Service via Getty I The Benefit: This gentle opening releases tension in the abdominal area and hips Reclined Butterfly Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana) This variation is ideal for softening the abdomen and encouraging digestion. Sit on the floor with the soles of your feet together and let your knees drop out to the sides.

Recline gently backwards; use a cushion or yoga block under your back for added comfort.

Relax in the pose for three to eight minutes.



2/ 7 © Getty Images The Benefit: This pose provides instant relief and is excellent for massaging the digestive organs and relieving lower back stress Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana) This pose relaxes the abdomen and releases built-up tension in the lower body. It is perfect to do after a big meal. Lie on your back and bring your knees towards your chest.

Hold your feet from the outside with your hands, keeping the soles of your feet pointing upwards.

Gently rock from side to side and hold the pose for three to five minutes.



3/ 7 © Getty Images The Benefit: An excellent pose for calming the nervous system and stimulating the digestion Child's Pose (Balasana) This variation not only relaxes the body but also exerts soft compression on the stomach area. From a kneeling position, stretch your arms forward and sink your hips back towards your heels.

Rest your forehead on the floor and breathe deeply.

Hold this pose for three to five minutes.

4/ 7 © Getty Images The Benefit: Especially helpful after a heavy meal to assist in relieving digestive discomfort Caterpillar Pose The Yin "Caterpillar" lengthens the spine and compresses the abdomen. Sit with your legs stretched out in front of you and fold your torso forward.

Let your arms fall loosely towards your feet and relax your head and neck completely.

Hold this pose for two to five minutes.

5/ 7 © Getty Images The Benefit: Ideal for releasing tension in the pelvic area and stimulating blood flow to the stomach channels Dragon Pose This somewhat advanced pose provides a deep stretch to the hip flexors and abdomen, promoting better circulation to the digestive organs. Start in a low lunge, with your right leg forward and your left knee resting on the floor.

Lower your hips towards the floor while keeping your torso upright.

Hold for two to five minutes, then switch sides.

6/ 7 © Instagram/@evgeniya.dogane The Benefit: Improves blood flow to the abdominal organs and releases tension in the torso Deer pose The Deer Pose provides a gentle twist that "wrings out" the abdomen and internal organs. Sit on the floor. Bend your right leg in front of you (at a 90-degree angle) and tuck your left leg behind you.

Gently twist your torso towards the right side and place your hands on the floor for support.

Hold for three to five minutes and then switch sides.

7/ 7 © Getty Images The Benefit: Perfect for releasing emotional blockages and encouraging gut motility Frog Pose (Mandukasana) This pose opens the hips and stimulates the organ meridians that run through the inner thighs. Get onto all fours (hands and knees) and separate your knees as wide as possible.

Lower your hips towards the floor and rest your forearms on the ground.

Hold for two to five minutes.

Beyond Yin Yoga: Massages, inversions and twists for gut health

In addition to the poses above, Lucía recommends three techniques to complement the digestive benefits of yoga:

1. Internal Massage: This involves rubbing the sides of your body diagonally, sweeping from the armpits down towards the navel. This simple exercise stimulates the liver and improves its function, while also easing tension in the abdominal area. Doing this daily, especially after meals, can help improve regularity and reduce heaviness.

© Getty Images Downward facing dog encourages blood circulation

2. Inverted poses: Lucía also suggests practising inverted poses, such as Sirsasana (Headstand) or Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog). These poses reverse blood flow, encouraging better circulation towards the internal organs. Note that while Headstand is an advanced pose requiring professional guidance, Downward-Facing Dog is a much more accessible option for stimulating the abdomen.

© Getty Images Jathara Parivartanasana yoga pose helps massage your organs

3. Twists and forward folds: Essential for helping the digestive organs eliminate toxins.