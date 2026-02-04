Meet the real-life WAGs of the New England Patriots

Super Bowl LX is coming up this weekend. The exciting NFL finale is between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. And while the players are the stars of the show, they didn't make it to the biggest game of their lives alone.

The Patriots, led by 23-year-old MVP candidate Drake Maye, defeated the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 25 to clinch their spot in the Super Bowl. And the team, which has a storied history of winning championships, is the underdog in Sunday's game.

So who will be in the stands cheering on the Patriots as they face the Seahawks? Here's everything HELLO! knows about the wives and girlfriends of the football players.

© Getty Images Ann Michael Maye and Drake Maye Ann Michael Maye and the Patriots' quarterback tied the knot in June 2025 after dating for five years. The NFL WAG has become a breakout star in her own right, building a massive following on TikTok where she shares her "Bakemas" series and her new professional venture, Beyond Bakemas, which debuted on NBC Sports Boston. Ann is a constant presence for Drake at Patriots games. On January 26, just one day after the Patriots beat the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, she wrote to Instagram: "WE ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!! Words can't even begin to describe how proud I am of you, #10!!!! Watching your dreams come true is the biggest blessing and I love you!!!!!"

© Getty Images Parker Henry and Hunter Henry Hunter Henry, 31, has played with the Patriots as a tight end since 2021. And by his side through it all is his wife, Parker Henry. The two married in 2018 after meeting in college. They are parents to two children – Ace and Rivi. Parker is relatively private, but congratulated her husband after his big win, writing to Instagram: "10 years in the making!!!! So many emotions, so much joy."

© Instagram Shelby Spillane and Robert Spillane The 30-year-old linebacker, Robert Spillane, married his wife, Shelby Spillane, in June 2023. The two attended the same high school in Oak Park, Illinois and reportedly started dating after college. Robert and Shelby welcomed their first child, Nina Annette, in June 2024, and is pregnant with their second child. Unlike many WAGS, Shelby is very private and only has 1,000 followers on Instagram.

© Instagram Tori Gibson and Antonio Gibson Antonio Gibson, 27, joined the Patriots last season. The running back is married to YouTuber and content creator, Victoria "Tori" Gibson. The couple tied the knot in March 2025 in an intimate ceremony in Sugar Hill, Georgia. Tori and Antonio met while he played for the Washington Commanders. Before meeting him, Tori was not a football fan. She candidly told People: "I only attended Super Bowl parties for the Rotel dip and for the halftime show. So no, I didn't know anything about football.” Now, Tori – who is a mom to three children together: Taylor, Jayceon, and Zayn – is her husband's biggest fan. The content creator is pregnant with her fourth child and recently shared a video to social media of her curating her outfit for the Super Bowl.

© Instagram Sean Westover and Jack Westover Jack Westover, 26, is a fullback on the Patriots. He and his wife, Sean Westover, married in an outdoor ceremony in Oregon last July. Four months later, the couple announced they were welcoming their first child. While there isn't much information about Sean's life, she seems to be very close with her fellow WAGs. On the same day the Patriots defeated the Broncos, she posted a few photos to Instagram with the caption: "The girly edit."