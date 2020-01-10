﻿
7 Photos | Beauty

7 of the best celebrity fitness apps to download in 2020 - what are you waiting for?

Celebrities want you to get moving this year

...
7 of the best celebrity fitness apps to download in 2020 - what are you waiting for?
You're reading

7 of the best celebrity fitness apps to download in 2020 - what are you waiting for?

1/7
Next

Kate Garraway’s blue suit trousers cost less than £10
davina mccall
Photo: © Instagram
1/7

Now that the mince pies are a distant memory and summer beach holidays are on the horizon, many of us are thinking about toning up. If the whole gym bunny thing doesn't float your boat and workout DVDs seem a tad passé then it's time to bring your workouts into 2020 by downloading a fitness app – and there are some brilliant celebrity workout apps online right now. The great thing about an app is you can train anytime, any place, on your own or with friends, dress however you choose AND many of these apps have no contract, making them even more appealing.

 

We've rounded up the celebrity fitness apps everyone's talking about…

 

Davina McCall's fitness app: Own Your Own Goals

 

TV presenter Davina is known for her committed approach to fitness and now she has a workout app of her own. You'll find a huge variety of workouts including yoga, HIIT, boxing and dance, with a new class every day you work out. Classes start from just 5 minutes and the app offers a 'community of like-minded women, all on their own fitness journeys'. On the nutrition side, Davina's app has quick, simple recipes with a helpful video.

Price: £9.99 a month or £24.99 for three months, free seven-day trial, cancel any time

ownyourgoalsdavina.com/

gemma atkinson
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

Gemma Atkinson's fitness app: Stronger

 

Strictly star and actress Gemma has recently had a baby girl but has toned up with the help of her personal trainer 'Evil Steve' who'll take you through your paces on her popular fitness app Stronger. Her workouts are available on TV.Fitt which you can stream to your TV, tablet or smartphone via the app, giving you access to over 150 home workouts which include weights and HIIT sessions.

Price: £7.99 a month, no contract, cancel any time

showcase.tv.fit/

 

MORE: How Catherine Zeta-Jones stays in shape: her diet and fitness secrets

lucy mecklenburgh
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

Lucy Mecklenburgh's fitness app: Results with Lucy

 

Former TOWIE star Lucy created her own fitness app Results With Lucy along with PT Cecilia Harris. RWL gives users workouts and recipes on the go, and features over 1000 workouts, over 10,000 women in the app community, retreats, events and live classes and unlimited coaching, it's a great programme to try. It also includes over 600 recipes,10 diet styles and mindset training. Contract free.

Price: £14.99 a month for the fitness plan / £12.99 a month for the food plan / £29.98 a month for the fitness, food and mindset plan

resultswithlucy.com

chloe madeley
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

Chloe Madeley's fitness app: 15 Minute Fat Loss

 

The daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnegan is a personal trainer and brings us this simple fat loss app featuring HIIT circuit training. We're loving the whole 15 minutes a day thing – easy to fit into daily life. Chloe's app includes four exercise circuits targeting different areas of the body and a circuit timer to help motivation and track performance. No gym equipment needed.

Price: £2.99 on Google Play

play.google.com/store/apps

 

MORE: Marks & Spencer just dropped a stunning new activewear range

Centr
5/7

Chris Hemsworth's fitness app: Centr

 

Gorgeous actor Chris Hemsworth has his own app called Centr, created by him, his wife Elsa Pataky and a team of fitness experts including elite trainers, celebrity chefs and wellbeing experts. Even Chris' movie stunt double is involved! The app lets you customise the program to suit your level and offers daily workouts, meal plans, meditations and 24/7 community support. Centr’s also has a closed Facebook group giving members a supportive environment to chat to each other and receive extra workout tips.

Price: Free 7-day trial, then £7.83 for 12 months (other deals available for shorter timeframes)

centre.com

myleene klass
Photo: © Instagram
6/7

Myleene Klass' fitness app: My Body by Myleene

 

Mum-of-three Myleene always looks super toned so it's no surprise that she created her own workout app which offers both six week and 12-week programmes. The 12 week MyBody programme features a mix of Boxing, Functional Training and Core Work divided into 3 x 30-minute sessions a week. The six-week MyBody Focus programme which combines two styles of training including cardio, boxing, yoga and pilates, again in 3 x 30-minute sessions.

Price: MyBody is £49.95 / MyBody Focus £12.99

mybodybymyleene.com

jessica ennis hill
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

Jessica Ennis-Hill's fitness app: Jennis Fitness

 

Olympic athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill knows her stuff when it comes to fitness so you're training with the very best on this app. The 20, 26 and 29 minute Super Circuits offer different programmes to suit beginner, intermediate and advanced fitness levels with new circuits added each month. Also features regular community workout challenges. Even better, Jessica's app also offers pregnancy and post-natal workout programmes to keep you safely active through your pregnancy and afterwards.

Price: £9.99 a month, cancel any time, discounts for longer sign ups

jennisfitness.com

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...