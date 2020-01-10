Now that the mince pies are a distant memory and summer beach holidays are on the horizon, many of us are thinking about toning up. If the whole gym bunny thing doesn't float your boat and workout DVDs seem a tad passé then it's time to bring your workouts into 2020 by downloading a fitness app – and there are some brilliant celebrity workout apps online right now. The great thing about an app is you can train anytime, any place, on your own or with friends, dress however you choose AND many of these apps have no contract, making them even more appealing.
We've rounded up the celebrity fitness apps everyone's talking about…
Davina McCall's fitness app: Own Your Own Goals
TV presenter Davina is known for her committed approach to fitness and now she has a workout app of her own. You'll find a huge variety of workouts including yoga, HIIT, boxing and dance, with a new class every day you work out. Classes start from just 5 minutes and the app offers a 'community of like-minded women, all on their own fitness journeys'. On the nutrition side, Davina's app has quick, simple recipes with a helpful video.
Price: £9.99 a month or £24.99 for three months, free seven-day trial, cancel any time
ownyourgoalsdavina.com/