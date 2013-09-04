Marchesa's new nail art for Revlon
The two brands have joined forces to create six different designs, each intricately decorated with tiny jewels inspired by Marchesa's couture gowns.
Marchesa is known for its beautiful gowns loved by countless A-listers including Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lopez.
VIEW GALLERY
CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY
When asked to describe the typical Marchesa woman, creative director Georgina Chapman said, "She is feminine, confident and sophisticated. She is someone who embodies a true sense of identity."
Talking about their collaboration with Revlon recently, she said,"When we were first approached by Revlon about a potential collaboration, Keren [Craig, Marchesa co-founder] and I were really excited about the chance to partner with an iconic brand that believes, as we do, in making women feel beautiful while remaining true to herself.
"Through Revlon's incredible global reach, we will be able to bring a little piece of Marchesa to women around the world."
"Fashion and beauty are about self-expression and experimentation and taking acreative approach to your personal style," said Keren back in June.
Revlon has also signed on to be the official makeup and nail partner for Marchesa’s New York Fashion Week shows, with artistic director Gucci Westman, who worked backstage at Marchesa’s fall 2013 and spring 2014 bridal shows, in charge.
It's not the first time Marchesa has collaborated with other brands. Georgina and Keren once designed a Playboy Bunny costume to promote a new Playboy Club in London.
They also designed the t-shirts for the New York Jets.
Latest comments