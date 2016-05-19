Blake Lively talks choosing her beauty looks for the Cannes Film Festival

Blake Lively has had beauty addicts around the world coveting her effortlessly chic and glamorous hair and make-up looks from the Cannes Film Festival, and now the 28-year-old actress has revealed her secrets. The former Gossip Girl star revealed that when working with her make-up artist to create her look, she takes her outfits into consideration.

Blake Lively has revealed her Cannes beauty secrets

"I really base my make-up on the outfit, and the mood of what I'm doing," she told Vogue. Blake confessed that although she has done her own make-up ahead of events before, she prefers to turn to the professionals.

"I've done my own hair and make-up for the red carpet before but either it's because it's for a last-minute event, or because I forgot to call someone… it's never a good idea!" she quipped. "But I do get very involved in the hair and make-up I wear because, I mean, it's my face! I work with people that are such great artists that if I think I have an idea about something we can spitball and make it better."

Blake revealed she considers her outfits before deciding on make-up

The blonde beauty has been flooring fans with her showstopping ensembles, from a gorgeous embellished Vivienne Westwood dress to a striking electric blue Atelier Versace gown.

It's no doubt an exciting time for Blake, who is pregnant again and expecting her second child with Ryan Reynolds. The happy couple are already parents to little daughter James, and Blake has been open about wanting a big family with her actor husband.

The actress is expecting her second child with husband Ryan Reynolds

Shortly after welcoming her first child, Blake admitted that becoming a mother is something she's "always wanted ever since I was a little girl".

"I knew I wanted to have lots of kids because I had come from a big family so it was always important to me," she told Us Weekly. "So it's just the excitement of that finally being here."