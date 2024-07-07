Emily Andre is a bare-faced beauty in candid at-home video

Emily Andre has sparked a sweet fan reaction with her latest at-home beauty transformation video.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, Emily, who is married to singer Peter, uploaded a wholesome clip of herself lifting the lid on her makeup routine and best-kept beauty essentials.

The 34-year-old looked radiant at the start of her video, rocking a bare-faced look with her tumbling brunette locks falling past her shoulders. Addressing her fans, she said: "So I'm going to take you through my makeup routine. Now I don't have the best thing to start working with right now, because I'm a little bit tired obviously after having had the baby.

"Have had my eyebrows tinted, so they're a little bit darker than they would normally be. But other than that, I am bare-faced and looking a bit tired, so come with me to see what I do to try and brighten myself up in about five minutes."

© Shutterstock Emily always looks flawless

Sharing a glimpse inside her go-to beauty routine, Emily proceeded to talk her followers through her beloved makeup products which featured well-known favourites from the likes of Lancome, Estee Lauder, Rimmel, Kiko Milano, Mac and Nars.

The end result was a fuss-free, radiant beauty look complete with a touch of glamour in the form of sleek eyeliner and bold eyebrows.

In her caption, she penned: "Felt like a fun and lighthearted post today, so here we have it, my quick and easy daily makeup routine (when I can be bothered to put any on). I am by no means a makeup artist, in fact I think I probably have the worst makeup knowledge and technique I’ve seen!"

© Instagram Loved-up couple Emily and Peter tied the knot in 2015

She continued: "So please take my approach with a pinch of salt and feel free to have a little laugh at my rubbishness… but this is what I find works for me especially at the moment with a newborn and the other kids to sort out too. I’d love to hear your must-try makeup recommendations (especially any time saving hacks!) So let me know in the comments!"

© Instagram The couple share three children together

Emily's fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt compliments. "Loved this!!! Thank you for sharing!! It’s refreshing to see a makeup routine like this with products you are genuinely using!!!" wrote one, while a second remarked: "Emily, you're a natural beauty, loving the simple routine and natural looks" and a third chimed in: "What a beautiful person you are - inside and out."

Emily and Peter's baby joy

Lovebirds Emily and Peter welcomed their third child together - a daughter called Arabella Rose - on 2 April this year.

© Instagram Emily Andre moments after giving birth to her third baby

Peter announced their joyous family news with a series of touching newborn photos on Instagram which he sweetly captioned: "Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing."

He continued: "Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy. Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister."

© Getty Images Peter posing on the red carpet with his children Princess and Junior and wife Emily

The doting parents also share daughter Amelia, ten, and son, Theo, seven, whilst Peter is also a devoted father to Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, whom he shares with his ex, Katie Price.