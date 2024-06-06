Love Island's Samantha Kenny reveals pre-villa beauty regime – see before and after photos

Love Island returned earlier this week for a new series of nightly reality TV drama, so by now viewers are more than acquainted with the line-up of villa occupants who are all hoping to find The One in Majorca this summer.

One star of the show, Samantha Kenny, a 26-year-old makeup artist from Liverpool, has caught attention thanks to her being picked by newcomer Joey Essex – which left her original partner, Sam Taylor, dumped from the island.

Before entering the villa, Samantha told ITV: "I'm very opinionated and wear my heart on my sleeve. I'm really bubbly too so I'll definitely have a laugh as well as bringing some Scouse glamour."

© Ian Hippolyte Samantha Kenny on Love Island

Samantha is clearly proud of the glamour she brings to the villa and has been extremely open about her beauty regime, including her skincare and makeup habits as well as candidly talking about the cosmetic procedures she's had done.

Samantha Kenny reveals cosmetic work she has undergone

Speaking to reporters ahead of her stint in the reality show, Samantha explained that she's keen on keeping fit with exercise, loves skincare and has had Botox.

© Instagram Samantha Kenny

"I go to the gym a lot anyway, so I feel like I was ready body wise. I'm an honest person, the only thing I've had done, genuinely, was Botox.

"I get it every couple of months. So, I get it at Christmas and then I get it at the beginning of the summer."

The 26-year-old added: "So, I've had my Botox done and I've had like a facial, switched up my skincare, but that's it really. I get my lips done, but these haven't been touched since Christmas. So other than that, I haven't really done much."

© Photographer Samantha & Joey on Love Island

Samantha Kenny: before and after photos

This photo from 2021 shows Samantha before her villa days. The makeup artist would have been 23 at the time. The reality star can be seen embracing the full-glam look she still loves to this day, with dramatic eye makeup and full lips.

© Instagram Samantha Kenny pictured in 2021

In this snap from the same year, Samantha looks super glamorous as she poses in a restaurant. The Love Island star is still as glam as ever, but we can't help but notice Samantha rocking a much lighter shade of blonde in the photo, compared to the Balayage hue she has today.

© Instagram Love Island's Samantha pictured in 2021

What else has Samantha said about going on Love Island?

Talking about her type, the reality star said: "I love a cockney boy so I'm hoping there is one in there for me.

"If I want a night out I go down to London as I love boys down south. Tall, dark and cockney is my type."