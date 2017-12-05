The Queen's royal beauty cupboard - every product the monarch uses Her Majesty always looks gorgeously groomed...

If we could look half as good as Her Majesty the Queen at 93 we would be pretty happy! The monarch has hardly aged at all in over 20 years thanks to a glowing complexion and beauty routine that keeps her looking in tip-top form. Even though very little has been disclosed about her daily skincare regime, there are several beauty brands the Queen is known to favour and they won't break the bank either. Fancy giving your bathroom cabinet a bit of a royal rebate? Read on to discover some of the products the mother-of-four is rumoured to use…

The Queen applies lipstick at a Royal event

The Queen has given a royal nod to the French luxury brand Clarins. Having used its products ever since her coronation in 1953 -when she commissioned the company to design a shade of lipstick to complement her gown - the monarch reportedly favours the Ever Matte Mineral Powder Compact in Transparent Fair and is said to keep her hands in tip top by covering them in Clarins Hand and Nail Treatment Cream too.

Ever Matte Mineral Powder Compact, £28, Clarins

The brand has held a royal warrant for 55 years, so it is extremely likely that reports of the Queen being a regular user of Elizabeth Arden products are true. Rumour has it that the Queen keeps her skin smooth with a layer of Elizabeth Arden's cult beauty product, Eight Hour Cream, which certainly keeps her skin looking in great condition.

LOVE HEALS X EIGHT HOUR Limited Edition Skin Protectant, £28, Elizabeth Arden

Speaking of Elizabeth Arden, the lipstick lover is rarely seen without a slick of fuchsia pink lippie. Although it's not known exactly which colour HRH prefers, she does tend to sport bold pink shades, similar to the brand's standout shade Wildberry.

Beautiful Colour Moisturizing Lipstick in Wildberry, £22, Elizabeth Arden

Yardley London English Lavender Soap is apparently stocked inside the royal palaces, such is the Queen's love of the fresh smelling product. Yardley has been one of the world's leading suppliers of quality soaps and perfumes since 1770, which is no doubt one of the reasons the British brand has been endorsed by the monarch.

Yardley English Lavender Soap Trio, £4.99, Fragrence Direct

When it comes to smelling good, the Queen is said to use Floris London. Having been given the royal warrant, the perfume house is discreet about which is the 93-year-old's personal preference - but since carnations are reported to be her favourite flower, evidence points to White Rose, a floral fragrance with spicy notes of carnation.

White Rose Eau De Toilette, £80, Floris London

Although rarely seen without her gloves, the Queen unsurprisingly has perfectly manicured nails. Although they look bare from afar, reports indicate there is often a hint of a very light shade of varnish covering them. According to many, it is Essie’s nail varnish in Ballet Slippers that coat the Queen’s nails. As well as giving them a light camouflage, the shade complements a huge array of colours, so there's no chance it will clash with her multi-coloured outfits. Just don't look to closely if you ever manage to get to do a royal handshake!

Ballet Slippers, £7.99, Essie @ Superdrug