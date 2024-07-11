This new £16 lip plumper’s results are so good they have to be seen to be believed

Lip plumping products are popular with those wanting to enhance the look and fullness of their lips, but without undergoing any injectable treatments. Offering temporary plumping results that you can achieve from the comfort of your own home, it’s really a no-brainer when it comes to investing in a lip plumping gloss.

The latest one to market is from cult beauty brand UKLash, a brand that’s famous for its best-selling eyelash and eyebrow growth serums.

The Plumping Lip Gloss, which retails at just £16, is available in two neutral shades – clear and rose. It has a three-in-one design to plump, nourish and add shine to lips.

Powered by natural extracts and oils such as Jojoba Seed Oil, Aloe Vera Extract, Rosa Canina Seed Extract and Vitamin C, the nourishing formula works to hydrate lips, locking in moisture. Capsicum Annuum Fruit Extract has also been added to create a light tingling sensation, to help give a fuller and plumper-looking pout.

The lip plumping results work immediately and are said to last for a few hours, before a further application of product can be re-applied.

The before and after shots demonstrate the product's natural lip plumping effect

Fans of the product have been raving about their results, with one stating, “I now love my lips! This product is amazing! You can feel it, but it doesn’t sting as much as usual lip plumps. It shines all day. Love it!”

Another wrote, “The plumping lip gloss has not disappointed me. I love the colour - rose. It’s very natural looking and gives a lovely gloss on the lips. I can’t believe that they actually look bigger, too!”

The lip plumping gloss is available in two shades, to suit every complexion

The lip plumping gloss has an innovative clicker design with a twister function to help prevent wastage as it only releases the ideal amount of product needed to plump your lips.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.