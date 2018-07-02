What foundation should you wear in the sun? We've asked an expert!

The sun's out, you're on your holidays and it's time to head to the beach. But hang on a sec, should you wear your normal foundation, or not? All those annoying blemishes need concealing but you don't want your foundation melting-off the second you lie on your lounger or take a dip – so what do you do? HELLO! asked make-up artist SJ Froom for some helpful tips on the best foundations to wear at the beach. We have the low down on the top products suited to the heat, best bases for specific skin types and foundation no nos…

What base products are most suitable in the heat?

SJ Froom reveals: "Both powder and liquid bases are suitable in the heat - the best thing to do is check what works best with your own skin type. Perhaps a lightweight liquid base with a finishing powder will work for you, if you have normal to dry skin. I personally like a more mattifying powder foundation like bareMinerals Original Foundation in the heat, which keeps shine at bay whilst still evening out the skin tone.

"Whichever formula you go for, always ensure it has added SPF, but always apply a high factor SPF in addition to your SPF make-up."

How does skin type affect the base/s you should be using in the heat?

"Skin type can play a part in this, for example, an oilier skin is always going to be more prone to make-up sliding off and potential shine when in direct heat and sunlight. I would always recommend using a primer to suit your skin type to give your make-up the best base for application. I would also recommend a finishing powder to top your make-up up with throughout the day as opposed to more foundation, to avoid a cakey looking finish."

What kind of base make-up should you avoid in the heat?

"There isn’t any you should necessarily avoid, it’s more about selecting formulas that suit your skin type in addition to preparing your skin adequately prior to application. Primers and finishing powders are two must-have products when it comes to long-lasting make-up.

She continued: "If you feel confident, I think a lightweight base feels more comfortable on the skin in the heat. bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream has an SPF 30 and offers a light weight coverage whilst keeping skin hydrated – a summer hero!"

See below for MORE of our favourite foundations that can be worn in the sun...

Tom Ford Waterproof Foundation, £66, John Lewis

If you're in and out of the pool, this is for you. Tom Ford's full-coverage, waterproof formula conceals flaws but ensures that it's a breathable foundation. This hybrid formula withstands harsh weather conditions such as heat, humidity and water while maintaining an even complexion.

Yves Saint Laurent - 'Touche Éclat' all in one glow liquid foundation, £33.50, Debenhams

Applying Touche Eclat All-in-one Glow is so easy you do not even need a mirror. With fingers or brush, the application is mistake proof. The light-medium coverage gives skin a fresh and glowy finish and provides a great long-lasting finish.

Decorte Sheer Brilliance Soft Lifting Tint, £90, Selfridges

If you've not yet tried Decorte Sheer Brilliance, you really should. The gorgeous, fluid-light formula brings glowing vitality to the complexion and says goodbye to signs of fatigue to create a pure, even-toned complexion with just the right touch of luminosity. It also contains calming properties of Decorté Transilient Onsen Water to infuse skin with minerals leaving it looking revitalized and energised. It also prevents damage caused by environmental stress.

The Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation SPF 20, £90.00, La Mer

Formulated with Miracle Broth, La Mer's Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation combines a weightless texture with luxurious, long wear. Pores look refined and this foundation helps protect a flawless looking complexion with SPF and an antioxidant rich formula. The complexion stays flawless all day, even in humidity, thanks to the new colour capsule technology.

