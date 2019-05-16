Royal makeup artist Hannah Martin has a 3-minute beauty tip for new mum Meghan Get gorgeous - fast!

Hannah Martin is seriously in the know when it comes to makeup. Not only is she dominating the YouTube world right now with her insane makeup tutorials, she also has a podcast called Life and Lipstick with her fellow makeup artist pal Lisa Potter-Dixon. As well as her life in the limelight, she's also the makeup artist of choice when it comes to the royal family. Most recently, the MUA did Princess Eugenie's makeup for her October wedding and we all know how ultra-glowing she looked that day. HELLO! caught up with Hannah, who told us all about the products she loves and gave us some great tips for new mums that want to look amazing with minimal effort. So, Meghan, if you're reading this - take note!

New mum Meghan may not have as much time for makeup as she used to

"Makeup can be done in three minutes - it can!" the Ciate makeup ambassador told us. "I feel really sad when people assume you need 20 minutes to put your face on. If you know what you're doing, you can do quick things for maximum impact."

Extraordinary Radiant Buildable Liquid Foundation, £28, Ciaté London

Use concealer under the eyes and always a hydrating base. If you are tired and are short for time and you use a thick dry base, you are going to make your skin look worse. So always light and refreshed. And mascara and brows as well as something you can use on lip and cheeks."

Sweeping Statement Metallic Eye Sticks, £2.25, CYO @ Boots are a fave of Hannah's

She added: "From experience of having had two kids - the days when I just don't have three minutes, just do it! If the baby is unsettled, do it because you will feel so much better for the day ahead with those three minutes just to feel a bit brighter. It's amazing the confidence it can give you. You've got this!"

Hannah also told us her 'power five' items she likes to have in her kit at all times. "Foundation. I've been using Ciaté's Extraordinary Radiant Buildable Liquid Foundation and I love it.

It makes your skin look better because it's so hydrating. The industry has been swamped with heavy, full coverage powdery foundations, but this is light and paraben-free. Plus, it's 50ml, and most foundations are 30ml, and it even comes with a pump."

Also on her list is mascara, blusher, bronzer and something for your brows! And what about her fave budget beauty buy? "I really like CYO - longwear eyeshadow sticks - they are great!"