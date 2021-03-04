9 best makeup organisers 2021: how to store your cosmetics the right way

We're almost at the one-year mark of lockdown, which means many of us have changed our usual beauty habits after waving goodbye to social gatherings and commuting to the office.

Working from home may have given our skin a break from daily makeup, but it could mean that our treasured beauty products have been neglected in zipped-up bags or left for months on bathroom shelves – which can hugely impact their quality.

How can I store my makeup at home?

The best way to store your makeup at home is definitely not in the bathroom. Saffron Hughes, a makeup artist at FalseEyelashes, told HELLO! "Humidity can cause items in your makeup to expire at a faster rate than normal. If the bathroom is home to your essential foundations, you are harming the texture and finish of the products."

She added: "Temperature is key when storing cosmetics, knowing the correct place to store certain items can gain you up to a few more months of usage."

Best makeup storage drawers

The best makeup storage drawers can safely hold more than just products – they are ideal for your brushes too because you want to keep them away from sunlight in a cool, dry environment.

Liquid foundation and concealer are also great to keep in storage drawers as they are away from direct sunlight which can dry out the products. You could even store them in the fridge as being near any heat source will cause the liquid to separate.

Storage Locker, £129, Oliver Bonas

Beauty Organiser Drawers, £30, John Lewis & Partners

Luxe Skincare Fridge, £129, Revolve

Best makeup bags

Makeup bags are great for keeping your products together when you're on the move, but to help prolong the life of your favourite foundation or mascara, it's always best to transfer them to a cool, airtight environment. Check out our recommendations for the best makeup bags below…

The Flat Lay Co. Open Flat Makeup Bag, £17.55, FeelUnique

MAC Pack of 3 Makeup Bags, £32, Selfridges

Charlotte Tilbury Makeup Bag 1st Edition, £15, ASOS

Best makeup boxes

The best makeup boxes are great for storing your beauty blender as opposed to a makeup bag as this will allow them to breathe. But don't leave your beauty blender in a dark place when it’s wet as this will attract bacteria. Remember they should be replaced every three to six months.

Mascara is also great to keep in a box as the cool, airtight environment can stop it from drying out. Powder products should also be stored in a dry place, such as a plastic case. This is a perfect environment that will keep all products fresh and maintain high quality.

BundleBerry by Amanda Holden Set of 2 Small & Medium Trunks, £62.98, QVC

Large Makeup Storage Box, £40.41, Etsy

17 Stories Baelin Makeup Storage Box, £31,99, Wayfair

