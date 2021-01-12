Rihanna launches a game-changing Fenty Beauty mini keyring lip duo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rihanna has launched a game-changing new product - a limited-edition mini set of Fenty Beauty’s bestseller, Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer. The keychain holder comes in the iconic universal rose nude shade Fenty Glow, plus a brand new never-before-seen shade – Pink Dragonfly! We reckon the pink coral with gold shimmer will be an instant hit with fans.

Fenty Beauty Lil Gloss Bombs Mini Lip Duo + Keychain Holder, £22 / $24

As we're all staying home more, we might need to save this for when we're out and about but we love the idea of having our house keys and our lip gloss together all on the same keyring.

The Fenty Beauty makeup artists recommend applying this over your fave existing lip product to add another super-shiny dimension.

Even though Rihanna has a mega-successful beauty line, she actually grew up not wearing makeup. “Lipstick in Barbados? Not unless I was a bridesmaid in a friend’s wedding," she revealed to InStyle when asked about her teenage beauty routine. "My mom wasn’t flexible. I wore no makeup," she said.

The Lil Gloss Bombs Mini Lip Duo + Keychain Holder is priced at £22. $24 and is available at Boots in the UK. As well as looking gorgeous, the product features conditioning shea butter and has a peach-vanilla scent you'll love.

