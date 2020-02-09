Victoria Beckham asks fans for makeup advice ahead of London Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham never fails to rock a flawless beauty look, whether she's spending some quality time with her family at home or attending a red carpet event. And since she launched her own beauty line Victoria Beckham Beauty and paired up with skincare expert Professor Augustinus Bader to launch a range of scientifically-proven products - most recently the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum - she's looking more fabulous than ever.

One important event in the fashion designer's calendar is London Fashion Week, where will be showcasing her new range of clothing, so she is keen to look her best for the event. In an attempt to maintain her flawless complexion during her busy schedule, she turned to her Instagram followers for their advice on makeup. "My show is next Sunday at #LFW. Looking for simple and fresh morning makeup. Any tips?? x Kisses VB," she wrote alongside a picture of her looking fresh-faced with glowing skin and long lashes.

Fans were quick to share their words of wisdom with the former Spice Girl, with one writing: "I love the tiniest bit of illuminator in my foundation, it gives the less glowing a boost," while another wrote: "My new favourite is mixing your cell rejuvenating primer with a little bit of foundation. Gives enough coverage however still looks super natural and glowy. The best combination." A third added: "I splash my face with cold water, then put on serum, tinted moisturiser and cream blush. Always does the trick." As well as some great pieces of advice, many also enquired about her lipstick shade and her long-sleeved white T-shirt, which costs £290 from her own label.

Her new Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum is not only a huge hit with fans but also with her husband David too. Victoria admitted that he has become so "addicted" to her new product that he's often pinching her supply for himself. She wrote on her website: "I’ve tried so many serums, but it wasn’t until I did my research that I realised that the majority of what’s out there is really dated. That’s how we came up with the phrase '1990 called. It wants your serum back.'" The resulting product, "is a truly modern serum. The technology science behind it is incredible and I can really notice a difference in my pore size and fine lines". We can't wait to see her LFW beauty look, and we're anticipating her new serum will make up a huge part of it!

