The gorgeous Mrs Hinch recently showed off a smouldering selfie of her with a face of flawless makeup. We couldn't help but notice her fabulously long eyelashes, which she revealed were actually falsies from Lash Magnifique. The brand is loved by a whole host of celebrities, including the girls from Little Mix, supermodel Winnie Harlow, Spice Girl Mel B and Vogue Williams, so the Essex native is in great company! The 29-year-old has often spoken highly of the brand, on Instagram and in her best-selling book, Hinch Yourself Happy. She said: "I absolutely love makeup. I love trying new bits, organising it and even cleaning it."

Speaking of cleaning, we are sure the mother-of-one is aware of how to look after your eyelashes to get maximum use from them. Well, we spoke to Stacey Nathaniel - founder of Lash Magnifique - who said that good quality lashes should have a lifespan of up to 25 applications and ought to be cleaned after each use by removing any residue with a lash applicator.

"We always advise that lashes are removed at bedtime, by gently pulling the band away from the eye, rather than the lashes and any remaining glue residue should be gently removed with tweezers", she said. "The lashes should never be exposed to an oil-based cleanser. Instead, use an oil-free cleanser and a Q-Tip to remove any makeup from your lashes. Directly applying mascara onto the lashes should also be avoided as this can damage the product and the lashes should always be stored carefully in the box, ready for their next use."

Mrs Hinch - AKA Sophie Hinchliffe - often raves about her fave beauty buys. Recently, she name-dropped her go-to tanning product which is Skinny Tan's 'Tan & Tone Oil DARK.

Taking to Instagram, she said: "I've noticed so many messages this morning asking what fake tan I use. Must be because my hands are suddenly really tanned! I haven't had the time to tan in weeks, so I feel like I've come back from holiday today, but this is the one guys! I buy it online, it's amazing. And sometimes they have really good offers on. I apply it with a tanning glove! Hope this helps." Speaking of offers - she's right - you can buy this very formula from Superdrug for £15.98 - down from £23.99.

