Victoria Beckham has a genius beauty trick for making your eyes look brighter Want eyes that pop? Follow Victoria’s one-minute easy-to-do makeup technique

If there’s anyone who always has flawless makeup, it is Victoria Beckham. Whether she's full-on glam or looking girl-next-door natural, the fashion designer's beauty look is always picture perfect. Need proof? The former Spice Girl posted a selfie of herself on Instagram showing off a chic white t-shirt from her Victoria by Victoria Beckham collection.

And while that classic tee, with a signature VVB logo on the collar, caught our attention, we also couldn’t help but notice that her effortless makeup was simply gorgeous – especially her eyes.

In Victoria's latest social media post her makeup looked amazing – especially her eyes

Victoria was definitely ready for her close-up. In addition to making sure her brows, lashes and her illuminator were on point (that'll be her new Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden!) the fashion icon made sure her eyes looked bright with a simple trick – using a white eyeliner to line her waterline for eyes that pop.

As Victoria shows, white eyeliner is a very subtle enhancement when it comes to your makeup, but the beauty-boosting effect is spectacular. Using a white eyeliner will help you cosmetically combat signs of fatigue and help your overall makeup look appear more polished. And the great news is that it works for every skin tone and eye colour.

The technique is super simple: just choose your favourite white eyeliner – or nude if you want an even more subtle effect – and trace your lower waterline from the inner corner of your eyes outwards.

Here are the best white eyeliners to try:

NYX Professional Makeup Slide On Pencil in Pure White, £5.10, Look Fantastic

MAC Eye Kohl in Fascinating, £15, Selfridges

Tom Ford Beauty, Eye Kohl Intense in White Smoke, £29, Net-a-Porter

