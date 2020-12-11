Giovanna Fletcher looks absolutely glowing after 'rare' makeover The I'm a Celebrity winner got all dolled up!

From the castle to her glam squad! Giovanna Fletcher has undergone a gorgeous transformation following her stint in I'm a Celebrity, where she was crowned Queen of the Castle last week.

The mum-of-three enjoyed a full makeover as she took part in a photoshoot, where she was given smokey eyes, tousled waves and perfectly defined brows.

Admitting it was a "rarity", Giovanna, 35, gestured to her full face of makeup and told her Instagram fans: "Just to point out to any new followers, this happens probably about once a month. So don't get used to seeing my face like this.

"Normal service with me – barefaced – will resume first thing tomorrow. Unless I wash my face very quickly. This is just a rarity, so don't get used to it!"

The author and podcaster also shared a snap from the makeup chair, tagging her team as she wrote: "Out of the castle and into glam! xx @aimeeadamsmakeup @mauriceflynn."

Giovanna's glam squad worked their magic

Giovanna also posed for a sweet loved-up snap with her McFly singer husband Tom Fletcher and captioned it: "Still processing the last month. I feel so thankful, grateful and honoured to have been a part of such an uplifting, fun and special show!! I've been watching bits back and finding it hilarious.

"I miss my campmates (although very happy to be reunited with this one!!!!!). Thanks for all the love and messages. You all rock. Xx."

The author has been reunited with husband Tom

The doting mum was crowned the winner of I'm a Celebrity one week ago, beating runner-up Jordan North. Vernon Kay finished in third place. Visibly shocked as Ant and Dec called out her name, Giovanna said: "I can't believe it! People have actually picked up their phones and voted. It's been the most amazing experience... ask me in a week how I feel!"

