Found: The exact lipgloss Chrishell from Selling Sunset wore to the MTV Awards

Chrishell Stause stunned at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and while we swooned over her neon yellow vintage Mugler dress, we couldn’t stop staring at her lip gloss.

And now we know the exact combo that was used to get the look.

Chrishell's makeup artist used a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick and Laura Mercier lip gloss to get the look

The Selling Sunset’s makeup artist, Nicholas, shared the details for Chrishell’s entire makeup look from the event, and revealed he used a mix of Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk medium 2 topped with Laura Mercier lip glacé in Bare Baby.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk medium 2, $34, Sephora

Laura Mercier lip glacé in bare baby, $28, Sephora

Chrishell shared a reel of herself getting ready ahead of the awards and captioned it, "Tune in to @mtv tonight for the #MTVawards Unscripted to see me present & nominated for best fight! We had so much fun (...and luckily I know how to take a joke! All in good fun. @nikkiglaser killed it."

"Dress is vintage @muglerofficial. Thank you @benedictaugustineleake for making this cute video! I suck at this left to my own devices #MTV."

The reality star ended up losing the Best Fight trophy to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, who took home the award for their unforgettable brawl on Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 18. Chrishell also presented an award for best lifestyle show, which went to Netflix's Nailed It!



Get a behind-the-scenes look at Chrishell getting ready for the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Justin Hartley, Chrishelle’s ex-husband, was also on hand at the event to present the Best Hero Award. He recently tied the knot with Sofia Pernas, after splitting with Chrishell in November 2019.

Chrishell, who said Justin told her about his decision to divorce her via text message, has been candid about her feelings following their split. She previously told People: "I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that's going to sting."

And while it could've been awkward to be in the same room with Justin, the reality star looked incredible at the awards show nevertheless. And that is how you slay post-breakup.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards were taped Sunday in Los Angeles and aired Monday night.

