Martine McCutcheon's makeup always looks amazing - this is the £32 foundation she loves

Martine McCutcheon's Instagram Stories are a must-watch, and if you don't follow her you really need to. I just find her life so fascinating. One minute she's on a date night with her husband, the next she's researching homeware and taking us with her to the shops, she'll then show her followers her favourite perfumes, or do a try-on session of her latest purchase. She kind of feels like your best mate that you want to go for cocktails with and you kind of forget that she's famous.

Martine McCutcheon on Instagram

One thing I have noticed about Martine is that her skin always looks flawless - seriously, her makeup is picture-perfect at all times and this no doubt has something to do with having make-up artist Gary Cockerill as one of your best friends.

Martine McCutcheon and Gary Cockerill

For those of you who don't know, Gary is the founder of Make-Up Intelligence, a beauty brand that is a regular occurrence on Martine's Instagram Stories.

"I’ve worked with Martine for many years," Gary told us. "She is such a beautiful person and I think that beauty really does radiate from within."

Desperate to know how the 45-year-old former EastEnders actress always looks so good, he revealed: "Her signature raven hair, dark eyes and high cheekbones are a perfect canvas for creating so many iconic make-up looks, whether it be a statement red lip or a seductive smokey eye, to a minimalistic natural finish. We recently created some timeless looks for Martine's images for Elite Models."

Photographer: Alan Strutt

Ah yes, Martine recently announced that she had signed up with Elite Models, joining the likes of some of the biggest supermodels.

Martine McCutcheon's skincare prep

Gary revealed: "I like to create a healthy glow pre make-up and will always use a moisturiser such as Sisley Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream which is really hydrating and great for creating a radiant complexion."

Sisley Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream, £150, Selfridges

Martine McCutcheon's foundation and concealer

"For Martine's base I start with my Make-up Intelligence Cover, Conceal and Correct which is available in eight shades and for Martine we use the shade, light."

Make-up Intelligence Cover, Conceal and Correct, £32, QVC UK

He added: "This contains an easy apply liquid foundation that melts into the skin for a dewy buildable finish and a cream concealer based in the lid of the foundation bottle, which is slightly lighter than the foundation to lift and brighten. This product is perfect for adding radiance, brightness and balance to your face and includes a key ingredient, natural lime extract, which is an antioxidant to help heal, protect and reduce stress levels, stimulating and maintaining healthy skin.

"Colour correcting pigments are added to the foundation and help to balance out uneven skin tones and revitalise for a radiant glow. The Cover, Conceal and Correct is also a favourite of mine and makes the perfect dressing room bottle."

Martine McCutcheon's face powder

"A must-have product to create Martine's look is The Illusion Face Powder, which revolutionises the way you prime and finish your make-up look. This product has been created after years in formulation and from a lifetime of wanting to create an alternative to the standard face powder."

Make-up Intelligence The Illusion Face Powder, £28, QVC UK

"It's a silicon-based formulation that absorbs, cancels out the shine, and fills in the appearance of fine lines and large pores. It also contains vitamin c and cucumber extract to give your skin a boost and glow. It's also great for summer and you can wear it with or without make-up and it works with any skin tone."

Photographer: Alan Strutt

Martine McCutcheon's go-to setting spray

"A go-to product when doing Martine's make-up is the Caudalie Elixir Spray which I like to use before and after to help set the make-up and create a refreshing start before I use my Cover, Conceal and Correct."

Caudalie Elixir Spray, from £12, Cult Beauty

Martine's modelling photos were taken by photographer Alan Strutt and you can shop more on Make-Up Intelligence.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.