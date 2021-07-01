This eyebrow gel is so in-demand it has a 10,000-person waiting list

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Who doesn’t love a multi-tasking beauty product? We definitely do, so it’s no surprise that Owow, a 2-in-1 eyebrow and baby hair taming product has a 10,000 person long waiting list. Where do we sign up?

Owow’s Flyaway and Brow Control Stick is said to be a dream for sharpening up unruly eyebrows, fluffing up brow hairs and for taming flyaway baby hairs too. Genius!

READ: Everything you need to know about Beauty Pie, from membership to the best-selling products

Owow Flyaway and Brow Control Stick, £15.90, Owow

In fact, skipping hairspray and using something like a brow gel to create a smooth, sleek hairstyle has long been a secret of the celebrity hair industry.

And who isn’t desperate for better brows right now? Ours have definitely suffered during lockdown, and an eyebrow gel is one of the hardest working tools in our make-up bag – and Owow’s version is packed with vitamins and nutrients to keep brows healthy.

Owow tames eyebrows - and flyaway hairs

Resembling a mascara with a small tube and wand, it serves the dual purpose of taming flyaway hair with stronger hold than a hairspray, creating sleek, zoom-ready ponytails and buns and, at the same time keeping your brows in shape.

READ: Beauty merch is trending: Chanel water bottles, Glossier hoodies and more

Suitable for all hair types, it’s infused with vitamin-rich jojoba, shine-inducing camellia, nourishing vitamin E and biotin, known for boosting hair growth by stimulating keratin production. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free, too.

How do you use it? Use it either when hair is loose or in an up-do up to tame flyaways and add shine. Once you’ve tied your hair up in your desired hair style, apply with the wand, starting from your hairline sweeping back.

MORE: Celebs are OBSESSED with this TikTok approved beauty tool

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.