The Bridgerton-inspired eyeshadow palette has to be seen to be believed, my lady 

Move over Simon Basset and his spoon licking, we're swooning over something a little different Bridgerton-related.

Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath has teamed up with Shondaland and Netflix to create the first-ever beauty collaboration for the hit series Bridgerton.

In celebration of series two in March 2022, and the mutual admiration between Pat McGrath and Shonda Rhimes, Pat created a modern, royal cosmetics collection that flatters every skin tone.

While there is plenty in the collection, the Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette has our heart.

Pat McGrath x Bridgerton Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette MTHRSHP: Diamond of the First Water, £50, Pat McGrath Labs

The Palette features a queen’s ransom of six ultra-regal colours: luminous pink satin, a velvety plum taupe-matte, iridescent blue astral, platinum rose metallic, brilliant berry satin and an opalescent champagne highlighter alight with soirée-ready sparkle.

Pat McGrath said: “Like so many people, I fell in love at first swoon with Bridgerton. I created a Limited Edition Cosmetic Collection inspired by the romance and searing passion that we saw in Season one.

"I have always been obsessed with Regency beauty and was thrilled to interpret the era with a modern homage via a new MTHRSHP Eye Palette, Divine Blush + Glow Trio and Highlighters in covetable, collectable packaging."

As well as the eyeshadow palette, there's a Bridgerton-inspired cheek palette starring two Divine Blush shades and a Divine Glow Highlighter. Expertly curated by Pat for opulent illumination, this ingenious palette delivers the ultimate in multidimensional colour and radiance.

Pat McGrath x Bridgerton Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette, £40, Pat McGrath Labs

As well, Bridgerton lovers will be infatuated with the pearl infused gel-powder Highlighter which gives you a veil of multidimensional sparkle.

Pat McGrath x Bridgerton Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette, £47, Pat McGrath Labs

Let's not share this news with Lady Whistledown until we've placed our orders, because this collection WILL sell out.

