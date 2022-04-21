15 best toiletry travel bags for women in 2022: from pouches to vanity cases, hanging options & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When packing for a holiday, short city break, or overnight stay, a toiletry travel bag is more useful than you may think.

Toiletry bags are often the unsung hero when it comes to organisers, with many turning to packing cubes instead. However they are a firm favourite in our opinion.

While some may use wash bags, or make-up bags for their cosmetics, and a separate packing cube for shampoo conditioner, a toiletry travel bag allows you to house every product in a different compartment.

Some travellers will solely use them when they reach their destination, but others may prefer a travel bag to keep on them personally to freshen up during a long-haul flight, which is why having one with many compartments is often the preferred design.

Travel toiletry bags come in all shapes and sizes, from small and compact designs, perfect for those on a tight weight limit, or the minimalist packer, as well as larger designs.

There are also creations with various compartments to keep your toothbrush separate from your shampoo or razor - after all, there's nothing worse than a toothbrush that tastes like shampoo because it’s leaked in your bag.

Brands have also created hanging toiletry bags so you can easily access everything you need with ease, and don’t have to fear about leaving anything behind after your trip.

From pouches and vanity cases, to hanging creations, and so much more, from high street shops and online retailers, we have sifted through to find the most practical toiletry bags to make travelling even simpler, and packing absolutely stress-free.

Amazon

Amazon leaves shoppers spoilt for choice no matter what you're looking for, including travel-friendly toiletry bags.

While some may be looking for vanity cases, others may prefer hanging designs, and Amazon has it all.

With over 2,000 glowing reviews the Travel Hanging Toiletry Wash Bag has our vote.

Travel Hanging Toiletry Wash Bag, £14.99, Amazon

Marks and Spencer

M&S has plenty of vanity cases, travel bags, make-up bags and so much more to shop for you next trip.

While some may prefer to home their travel essentials in separate wash bags, which M&S offer, they have also created a toiletry set that has detachable compartments to house everything but you can keep all in one place after use.

4 Piece Make-Up Bag Set, £12.50, M&S

John Lewis

John Lewis has vanity cases, travel pouches, jewellery boxes, as well as hanging wash bags for you to pack your must-haves for your next vacation.

There is something to suit every shopper's needs and budget, but for a toiletry bag to stand the test of time - and many journeys - the Stackers creation has our seal of approval.

Stackers Hanging Wash Bag, £65, John Lewis

Boots

Boots is one of our go-to shopping destinations in the run-up to a holiday, for everything from travel-sized toiletries to toiletry bags.

From miniature travel wash bags to hanging designs, Boots has everything you could ever desire, and at affordable prices too.

Boots Little Black Bag Hanging, £12, Boots

Away

Away is the creme de la creme when it comes to shopping for luggage and holdalls, but it also delivers on packing cubes and toiletry bags too.

Away’s toiletry bags range from small to large creations, with plenty of pockets and compartments inside to house everything so your toiletries don’t get soiled. Away also has a hanging toiletry bag, as well as clear pouches and so much more, so there is something to suit every shopper.

The Large Toiletry Bag, £65, Away

Antler

Antler is another firm favourite brand to shop when on the hunt for travel essentials, whether it is suitcases or vanity cases.

With a whole host of designs, and colourways across the entire range, there is bound to be something to suit your needs.

Clifton vanity case, £79, Antler

Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas is the one stop-shop for chic gift ideas, homeware, fashion, jewellery trinkets, as well as vanity cases.

For those looking for a more stylish toiletry bag to pack in their case, or hand luggage, come their next vacation, Oliver Bonas has you covered.

Rendezvous Lobster Yellow & White Stripe Vanity Case, £29.50, Oliver Bonas

Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty’s wash bag is often deemed an essential for those heading to the gym, but actually, it can come in handy when travelling too.

For £20 the Sweaty Betty Washbag is practical, and affordable.

Washbag, £20, Sweaty Betty

Flat Lay Company

The Flat Lay Company is famed for the stylish make-up bag you can house your cosmetics, and pull the drawstring to wrap them all up again in a neat pouch.

But when you are travelling, you may be looking for something a little more compact and tight to secure all your belongings in the one place.

The Flat Lay Co. Open Flat Box Bag, £19.99, Lookfantastic

Glossier

Glossier recently launched the Beauty Bag, and it’s already proved to be a huge hit with shoppers, as it is recognised as one of Glossier’s most popular buys right now.

Whether you are looking for a compact wash bag to take on your travels, use when you return home, house your toiletries, make-up, fragrances, or make-up brushes, even your jewellery, it has multiple functions so you get your cost per wear.

The Beauty Bag, £32, Glossier

Lookfantastic

Lookfantastic is one the leading online beauty retailers, which is why it is high on our list when shopping for toiletry bags to take when travelling.

MYKITCO has a travel toiletry bag to suit every shopper’s needs, whether you are looking for a holder solely for make-up brushes, or for all your beauty products, this label will leave you spoilt for choice.

MYKITCO. My Travel Buddy Bag, £120, Lookfantastic

Cath Kidston

Cath Kidston is famed for their lovely prints, and sturdy designs, which is why when we found they had a travel wash bag to shop, we just had to include it.

Did we mention there is also a sale on now?

Vale Floral Large Travel Wash Bag, £28, Cath Kidston

Victoria Green

Victoria Green has a variety of travel toiletry bags to shop online, and what we love is the brand has a specific category for make-up bags, wash bags and vanity cases.

Whether you are looking for a classic colourway or printed design, this waterproof creation is not to be missed out on.

Hanging Traveller Wash Bag, £45, Victoria Green

Net-A-Porter

For those who travel light, and need a travel toiletry bag to house miniature shampoo, conditioners and other bodycare must-haves Paravel has delivered.

Not only does it have a transparent case so you can find what you need with ease, but it is made from vegan materials ideal for those who are eco-conscious travellers.

PARAVEL Mini See-All vegan leather-trimmed nylon cosmetics case, £65, Net-A-Porter

Anya Hindmarch

Anya Hindmarch has a wide range of nifty designs with plenty of compartments, whether it's a jewellery box, bag, or toiletry bag, her attention to detail is second to none.

While you may have to spend a bit more on Anya Hindmarch's products, we think it’s well worth the investment, especially if you are planning multiple trips this year.

Bathroom Cabinet, £295, Anya Hindmarch

