Nudestix announces partnership with Canadian makeup artist and TikTok star Glamzilla

If you've spent any time on TikTok, there's a good chance you’ve seen Stephanie Valentine, also known as Glamzilla in the beauty world, offering clever hacks, dupes and hot take reviews on everything from makeup to skincare.

With more than 1.5 million followers, the Toronto-based makeup artist is one of the leading content creators on the app, and she just announced a partnership with fellow Canadian beauty brand Nudestix.

Stephanie is slated to launch her own custom collab kit, and we already know one of the products that will be included. It's the new Nudestix Blot & Blur Matte Stick, a cream-to-powder beauty balm that’ll absorb oil and reduce shine with just a few swipes. The new collection will drop later this fall and will be available at Nudestix and Sephora Canada.

"Glamzilla is one of the most passionate, and authentically real artists in the beauty community," said Jenny Frankel, founder and CEO of Nudestix, in a statement. "She is unapologetically true to herself and inspires the community to be the same way. As a Canadian-born brand, we also feel strongly about raising Canadian voices and connecting with our own local beauty community in our home, as well as our global community."

Founded in 2014 by sisters Ally and Taylor Frankel and their chemical engineer mother, Jenny, Nudestix is known for their range of multitasking makeup sticks (including the TikTok-famous Nudefix Cream Concealer) and their minimalist approach to beauty. The brand recently announced that Valentine is Nudestix's newest investor and collaborator, joining celebrities like Hilary Duff and Chelsea Handler, who have also invested in the company.

Stephanie joined TikTok in late 2020 and became an overnight sensation when her first TikTok went viral. The rest, as you say, is history. The makeup artist regularly shares unfiltered, unedited videos sharing her latest beauty discoveries in an effort to promote body positivity on social media. As a Filipino content creator, Valentine also uses her platform to amplify AAPI voices in the beauty community.

"Beauty is complicated. Makeup shouldn’t be," Stephanie said in a statement. "Nudestix makes beauty simple. And that's what our community needs. I believe that natural beauty is the best beauty because it's you."