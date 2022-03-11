How to do your own bridesmaid makeup: Tips & DIY tricks from a MUA

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Calling all future bridesmaids, we've consulted with makeup artist Zoe Taylor to get all the tips and tricks to nailing your beauty look for your best friend's wedding this summer.

With a celebrity client list including Alexa Chung, Suki Waterhouse, Laura Bailey, and the wonderfully athereal Lucy Boynton, Chanel ambassador Zoe Taylor is the perfect person to ask for expert advice on how to look beautiful as a bridesmaid.

Zoe Taylor often works with Alexa Chung

So, whether you're a soon-to-be bridesmaid wanting to know how to make your makeup last, or wondering how to finally master a natural glowy makeup look, see below for Zoe's answers.

Get ready to start taking notes...

Should the bridesmaid's makeup match the bride?

"The star of the show is, of course, the bride, and the bridesmaid’s makeup should complement the bride rather than match. In my experience most brides want their bridesmaids to feel as special as they do, and so the brief is often as they would normally look with the makeup they feel comfortable with, but more elevated for photos."

How to make your bridesmaid makeup last all day?

"Let your skincare sink in properly (each product should have time to settle before applying the next) and then apply your foundation. Choose something that is longwearing but not too heavy in texture, otherwise it might settle into creases as the day progresses. No 1 de CHANEL Foundation is enriched with red camellia oil to keep skin protected, hydrated and glowing all day, while feeling like a second skin.

No1 de Chanel Foundation



Don’t rush your makeup application, be thorough, this will ensure longevity.

Remember to set your makeup with a spray rather than a powder. Urban Decay All Nighter is super light, so feels like nothing but ensures that your makeup really doesn’t budge.

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray

Of course you will need to top up your lips but using a waterproof pencil will keep it to a minimum. CHANEL LE Crayon Levres is creamy, so almost doubles as a lipstick. Apply it all over your lips and then add a long lasting liquid lipstick on top for flawless coverage. Remember to let it set properly before adding gloss or balm on top for healthy shine."

Natural makeup - c'mon Zoe, what's the secret?

"The secret to natural makeup is getting your skincare right. Make sure you have the proper steps in place; cleanser, hydrating mask, serum, cream, SPF. If your skin isn’t right your makeup isn’t going to look its best.

Keep skin looking like skin by using concealer only where you need. Boy De CHANEL is a gorgeous creamy concealer stick and can be applied straight onto the areas you need extra coverage. I promise it’s not just for boys.

Try to use a cream bronzer rather than powder to avoid any patchiness. CHANEL Les Beige Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream is the best and I couldn’t live without it."

CHANEL Les Beige Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream

What colour lipstick is best for a bridesmaid?

"The best colour depends on what look you are going for. For a natural look, I love Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Single, Urban Decay Comfort Matte Vice Lipstick in Safe Word and No 1 de CHANEL Cheek and Lip Balm in Healthy Pink and Lively Rosewood."

No 1 de CHANEL Cheek and Lip Balm in Healthy Pink

If you want a more dramatic look, I recommend Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick in Elson and Rouge Allure Velvet extreme in PIVOINE NOIRE because it really doesn’t budge whilst keeping lips hydrated and smooth."

What's a modern bridesmaid look for 2022?

"I would say a modern bridesmaid look is a lightly smoked out eye with slightly glossy skin and a natural looking lip.

Start by pressing a brown liner into the lashes and then smudge out a little with a brush. Max Factor Kohl Eye Pencil blends beautifully. Next for some brown matt eyeshadow, CHANEL Les 4 Ombres in Clair-Obscur and Warm Memories are great palettes because they are failsafe ways of applying eyeshadow like a professional. Apply the deeper shade into the socket and blend the lighter shades onto the lid. Use the deeper shades in the lower lashes.

CHANEL Les 4 Ombres in Clair-Obscur

Then apply lots of black mascara. Make sure you use a waterproof! No7 The Full 360 Waterproof Mascara is volumizing and won’t flake or run.

No7 The Full 360 Waterproof Mascara

Skin should be prepped properly with skincare and foundation should be properly colour matched.

Apply bronzer under your cheekbones and up onto the temples, then apply blush onto the apples of your cheeks. This helps to keep the skin look healthy and fresh.

Lips must be prepped and hydrated before any colour goes on. Make sure you use fine layers of products designed for long wear, lip liner, liquid or matt lipstick and then a balm. This will keep things on for longer.

Don’t forget a setting spray, this keeps everything in place without the need to drag any setting powders over the skin risking makeup movement."

Bridesmaid makeup expert tips

Get your hair blow-dried before you get your makeup done, otherwise your makeup will slide off under the hairdryer

Exfoliate the night before, not on the day. No 1 de CHANEL Powder to Foam Cleanser is so gentle it deep cleanses and exfoliates at the same time

is so gentle it deep cleanses and exfoliates at the same time As soon as you wake up get started on your skincare, so you have time to allow each product to sink in properly.

Prep your lips when you do your skincare. Tinker Taylor Lip Kit is a three-part lip care sequence for lips. Lip Scrub, Lip Oil and Lip Balm all in a beautiful tin.

is a three-part lip care sequence for lips. Lip Scrub, Lip Oil and Lip Balm all in a beautiful tin. Shave your underarms the night before, as if you do it on the day you are likely to sweat more.

Allow time between your skincare and your makeup, to let your skin texture and tone settle

Remember your facial massage as this can really lift your face and features - CHANEL Jasmine Oil is heavenly and light, sinking into your skin and leaving no residue.

is heavenly and light, sinking into your skin and leaving no residue. If you are using new products make sure you have given them a test run before the big day.

Don’t start your makeup too early, otherwise it will never last!

Always do your eyes before the skin, in case you make any mistakes or products fall a little. Skin needs to look as flawless as possible.

