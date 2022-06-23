Michelle Keegan's favourite bronzer is 20% off right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan is currently shooting in sunny Australia, but when she can't achieve a natural glow, she reaches for one bronzer in particular for her trademark sun-kissed look.

The beauty buy in question is Doll Beauty's Gimme Sun Bronzer, which is a finely milled, shimmer-free matte bronzer which offers a chic, subtle take on bronzed skin. The best news? Michelle's bronzer of choice is currently 20% off on Beauty Bay– run, don't walk!

Michelle Keegan shares her wellness secrets

The bronzer is available in four shades: light, medium, medium-deep and dark, with fans praising it for how easy it is to apply and blend.

Because the formula is shimmer-free, it makes for naturally bronzed look like you're just back from holiday, and can be used to contour too if you opt for the darker shades. Matte bronzer enhances the natural warmth of the skin colour, rather than creating a radiant look.

Michelle isn't the only celebrity fan of Doll Beauty – Khloe Kardashian, Little Mix and Nicole Scherzinger have also been known to dabble in the prettily packaged products too.

Doll Beauty Gimme Sun Bronzer, was £20, now £15.95, Beauty Bay

Speaking about her love of bronzer, Michelle said the multi-tasking product is something she always uses: "I put a little bit of contour in the socket of my eye. And I use [bronzer] to contour cheekbones, jaw, and now I put a little bit in my crease. It's a really good little tip."

Other beauty buys favoured by Michelle include Armani's Luminous Silk, £35.60 and for more natural coverage, IT Cosmetics' CC Cream in Medium Tan.

Michelle is definitely a fan of multi-purpose beauty buys - she also reportedly loves Embryolisse Lait-Crème mosituriser, which can be used as a hydrating moisturiser, a priming base and even a makeup remover.

