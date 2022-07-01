8 times Princess Eugenie subtly broke royal beauty protocol

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie has managed to shake up royal beauty protocol a number of times across the years – and we love her for it. The princess, 32, has shown royal fans her rebellious side through her beauty choices, which so far have flown quietly under the radar.

Princess Eugenie is a big fan of brightly coloured nails – considered a beauty no-go in the royal family. She is partial to some quirky nail art or a bold hue, breaking with tradition as royal ladies tend to keep their nails nude.

Why? Allegedly, the Queen doesn’t allow for colourful nail polish. Royals are expected to keep their nails in pristine condition at all times and the go-to choice in Essie’s royally-approved 'Ballet Slippers' shade. The classic tone, which costs only £7.99, is apparently the favourite hue royal ladies opt for when getting their nails manicured.

Unless of course, you’re Princess Eugenie. Keep scrolling to discover all the times the beauty rebel broke royal nail protocol…

Red French Tips

The Princess sported sweet red French Tips as she stepped out for the Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey during her grandmother the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

She also showed off her simple nail art as she clutched her baby son August during the Platinum Pageant on The Mall later that week.

Union Jacks

Princess Eugenie commanded attention with her unmissable Union Jack painted nails at the Investec Derby Festival back in 2015.

Festive Reindeer

The mother-of-one attended a royal Christmas lunch in 2015, wowing fans with her festively themed nail decoration in shades of red and gold.

Black

A midnight black shade was the colour of choice for the royal as she graced the Serpentine Summer Garden Party back in 2018.

Red

The princess opted for royal red during Trooping the Colour in 2018. It seems Eugenie is a fan of crimson as it has been her most recycled colour so far.

Once again, she displayed a red set of nails, this time in a cherry shade, for a 2016 Easter Sunday Service.

Princess Eugenie flashed crowds a sneak peek of her red manicure at the UNAIDS Gala during Art Basel 2017 at Design Miami as smiled for the cameras at the swanky do.

