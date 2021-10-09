Michelle Keegan is JLo's double in glowing selfie – fans go wild

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan always looks flawless in photographs, but the Brassic star has outdone herself this time with a smouldering selfie – and fans can't get over the resemblance to JLo!

The former Coronation Street actress uploaded two headshots on Friday to show off her glowing makeup and the comments section was filled with fans pointing out her Jennifer-Lopez-esque look.

One wrote: "Thought that was JLO. Killing it [love heart emoji]," and another penned: "Looking like JLo especially in the second photo." A third agreed, simply putting: "J.Lo vibes"

Michelle's gorgeous makeup look included a dewy skin finish, lots of glowing bronzer, shimmering eyeshadow with a flick of eyeliner and a glossy nude lip. The fierce beauty look accentuated the star's perfect features and killer cheekbones.

Michelle was mistaken for JLo in this snap

The actress' hair was swept back off her face with wet-look roots and beach wave ends, leaving her stunning makeup to do all the talking.

Emily Clarkson was the makeup artist responsible for this winning look, while Ben Cooke was the professional behind the hair. Both Emily and Ben were tagged in the post.

Emily's own Instagram revealed that Michelle's flawless base was thanks to Charlotte Tilbury products, including the amazing Light Wonder foundation.

Want glowing skin like Michelle? Try this breathable, buildable foundation…

Light Wonder Foundation, £34, Charlotte Tilbury

It is unknown what occasion or filming commitment Michelle was all dressed up for, but she certainly looked incredible in her zebra print dress and sweet hoop earrings.

Michelle always looks incredible

Earlier in the week, Michelle donned another form-fitting dress – this time a £88 Sandro number in a metallic beige hue.

Posing for an Instagram photo, we could see that the 34-year-old completed her look with a gorgeous white Reiss blazer, gold sandals by Sophia Webster and Florian London's 'Vienna' bag.

Michelle's gorgeous Sandro dress got a big thumbs up from fans, who said she looked "beautiful" and "stunning". We agree!

