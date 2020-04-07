If you're struggling to maintain your lockdown manicure, then we have some good news for you - the Queen's favourite nail polish is available in a new matte finish, and it's perfect for the warmer spring weather. The 93-year-old monarch is known for her love of sheer and neutral nails, with many theories claiming there is even a royal protocol that royal ladies must follow when it comes to their manicure colours. After all, the royal family need to maintain their flawless beauty looks for public appearances, ensuring their nail shade compliments any outfit and is suitable for every occasion. So we can understand why Her Majesty has remained loyal to her favourite Essie nail polish since 1989!

Ballet sneakers nail polish, £7.99, Essie @ Lookfantastic

Of course, we are referring to the American brand's nude polish 'Ballet Slippers', which costs just £7.99 and continues to be one of its most popular shades. However, the trademark hue has undergone a transformation in 2020 with Essie's Icons Remixed Collection, which "celebrates our most iconic nail polish shades while introducing their 'remixed' spinoffs, featuring contrasting finishes, a depth of colour and special edition packaging."

With a full-coverage pink colour and a soft matte finish, 'Ballet Sneaker' is the new version of the Queen's favourite shade and has the same affordable price tag of just £7.99 - we can't help but wonder if she has already snapped up the new polish!

The Queen isn't the only royal who has been spotted wearing Essie's 'Ballet Slippers' colour

Meanwhile, the likes of the Duchess of Sussex, Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex have been known to experiment with their manicures, choosing everything from pretty taupes to vampy dark colours. But we imagine they will also be a fan of Essie's new colours, which include a berry pink, metallic brown and a glittery gold. With the coronavirus lockdown causing the majority of the country to self-isolate, including the royals, we predict they'll be spending some time indulging in some much-needed pampering like the rest of us.

