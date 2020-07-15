The sweet way Princess Anne takes after the Queen with her royal style This is fabulous!

The Queen and her only daughter Princess Anne undoubtedly have a special bond, but have you noticed they also share a similar fondness for one chic style detail? Both royal ladies love to accessorise their classic outfits with a bright and bold lipstick – and we love them for it! Her Majesty, who has been photographed sneaking her lipstick out of her handbag in the past, has worn everything from bold corals to reds and fuchsias – and the Princess Royal seems to have a gorgeous collection of lip colours, too.

Princess Anne often wears colourful lipsticks

For a visit to the Addington Equestrian Centre in March, Princess Anne added a bold red lipstick to her outfit, matching perfectly with her crimson scarf. The royal isn't afraid of a contrasting tone, either – she wore an orangey coral with her neutral outfit to Cheltenham Ladies Day.

We wonder if Anne favours Elizabeth Arden and Clarins, like her mother? Apparently among the monarch's favourites are Elizabeth Arden's Beautiful Colour lipsticks, which she has been spotted applying during functions.

While the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex famously only choose to wear neutral shades, we're mighty glad that Princess Anne and Her Majesty love to rock a bold lip from time to time!

The Queen is never without a slick of lippy!

Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Woman Behind The Throne, has previously claimed that some of the Queen's most important handbag items are her lipstick and compact mirror.

"At the end of a luncheon or a dinner, even a banquet set with silver gilt and antique porcelain, she has the somewhat outré habit of opening her bag, pulling out a compact and reapplying her lipstick," she writes.