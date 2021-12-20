6 last-minute holiday gift sets in Sephora's Year End Sale - up to 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're still looking for easy holiday gifts with just a few days left 'til Christmas, don’t panic! Sephora is coming to the rescue with big discounts on top-selling holiday beauty sets with delivery by Christmas - PLUS you’ll get an extra 20% off sale items with the code: YEARENDSALE.

Not sure where to start? We’ve done the hard work for you, finding the top 5 best deals on holiday beauty sets you can shop today, with great deals on brands from Too Faced to LaNeige.

And you can get the gift sent ASAP with Sephora's handy one-day shipping, or even, depending on the product, same-day shipping, too.

The offer code is valid for Beauty Insider members now through 11:59pm PT on January 1, 2022. If you’re not a Sephora beauty insider, it’s easy to sign up - and free!

And remember, sale prices are as shown - you'll get an EXTRA 20% off when you use the discount code: YEARENDSALE at checkout.

So get ready to wrap up your last-minute Christmas shopping now…

Best holiday gift set deals in the Sephora sale

LANEIGE Brighter Days Skincare Set, was $38 sale price: $28.50, Sephora

From celebrity favorite LaNeige comes this collection of brightening and hydrating skincare products with a $49 value: Radian-C Cream, Water Sleeping Mask, and the famous LaNeige Lip Sleeping Mask that Kendall Jenner always keeps in her purse.

Too Faced Christmas In The City Makeup Set, was $59 now $41, Sephora

A $287 value, this is a dream set for anyone who loves makeup. The Too Faced gift includes face and eye palettes inspired by cities around the world from L.A. to Paris, as well as a mini Better Than Sex mascara.

Sephora Favorites Give Me Some Shine Lip Gloss + Plumper Set, was $34 now $24, Sephora

An $83 value - what a deal! Get three full-size lip products from Fenty Beauty, Milk Makeup, HUDA Beauty and adorable minis from Pat McGrath and NARS.

Coach x Sephora Collection Tea Rose Eye Mask Set, was $16 now $8, Sephora

PATTERN by Tracee Ellis Ross Winter Curls & Coils Kit, was $35 now $28, Sephora

A great gift for someone with curly or natural hair, this Pattern kit includes everything they'll need to care for their hair all winter.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Coconut Mini Brush Set, was $24 now $14.50, Sephora

A mini-makeup brush set is the perfect stocking stuffer, and this one has a price that can’t be beaten.

