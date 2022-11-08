Carrie Underwood debuts glittering new beauty look – and just wow The singer looked beautiful in blue

Country music star Carrie Underwood loves a touch of sparkle in her on-stage attire, yet her penchant for glitter also applies to her beauty looks. The 39-year-old showed off her latest makeup concoction with fans online – and it's not what you'd expect.

In a radiant selfie shared via her Instagram Stories, Carrie opted for a bright blue mermaid-esque eyeshadow blend complete with dustings of glitter and a winged eyeliner flick. A flawless complexion, thick, defined brows, a dewy skin tone and a glossy nude lip highlighted her azure makeup aesthetic.

While in keeping with her blue theme, Carrie posed under an aqua light to highlight her makeup look further. She wore her blonde tresses down loose and perfectly curled while donning a shimmering rhinestone-clad tank top.

A selection of chunky, gemstone-encrusted silver necklaces added an extra layer of glimmer to her lavish look, in addition to some refined chandelier drop earrings.

Carrie Underwood opted for a glimmering blue eyeshadow blend

Carrie posed for a serene selfie which she captioned: "Dressing room lighting too funky not to selfie…makeup by @whitneyrgregory."

The dazzling looks keep on coming nonstop from Carrie as she continues her journey on her Denim and Rhinestones tour. She has of course been wearing nonstop denim and rhinestones and frequently favors ultra-short denim cut-offs, which fans never get tired of.

The star never fails to infuse her outfits with glitter

Her latest look is no less fabulous than the previous ones, and she totally embodied the theme of her long-awaited tour. For her latest concert, she opted for, naturally, black denim shorts which were of course bedecked in rhinestones.

She added a big western leather belt, which perfectly cinched her waist and tucked in her fitted glittery top, which she wore under a leather jacket and paired with a crystal beaded necklace. Plus, it wouldn't be a true Carrie outfit if she didn't add her classic cowboy boots.

