Meghan Markle's rebellious makeup looks revealed - wow!

The Duchess of Sussex is known for her beauty. With her raven hair and flawless skin, she always looks poised and polished to perfection.

The royal family are known for their pretty, natural makeup looks; and always nail beauty trends, but in a subtle way. During her time as a working royal, Meghan adhered to these somewhat unofficial rules, but since her and husband Prince Harry's transition to America and retiring from royal duty, the mother-of-two has slowly become a little more daring with her beauty looks, and we think you will agree, they're stunning!

Which one is your favourite?

Black nails

Last week, Meghan looked sensational as she posed with the host of the popular The Time Is Now podcast, Kasiopia Moore, in a striking all-black ensemble. The busy mother-of-two's black high-waisted trousers by The Row emphasised her waist and the long flowing cut of her trousers looked so elegant over her high-heeled black sandals by Aquazzura. Did you see her toe nails? They were painted black and looked fabulous. Royals tend to sport nude nails, so this is a daring change.

Red Lipstick

The royal family do wear red lip colours, but then tend to be more berry-based tones and are often more of a gloss. In April, Megan arrived in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, wearing a white mini Valentino dress which she accessorised with a bold red lipstick. Wow! The eye-catching shade really made her pout pop.

Defined brows and nude lips

Duchess Meghan's appearance over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June was epic. The former Suits star attended the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral and glowed in a custom off-white outfit by Dior. Fans spotted her defined eyes and brows, flawless skin and pretty nude lips that were several shades lighter than her normal look. Meghan's makeup was applied by her close friend and majorly talented artist Daniel Martin - the man behind her iconic wedding makeup.

Vampy smokey eyes with eyeliner

The Queen's funeral took place on the 19th September 2022 and we can't get over what a wonderful send off it was for the much-loved monarch.

Seeing the royal family come together to pay their respects was incredible to see.

Meghan looked lovely as they entered Westminster Abbey. She sported brown eyeshadow, which was dusted perfectly along her lid and just above her brow bone. It was a pretty dark smokey eye look and her kohl eyeliner framed her peepers perfectly.

