TikTik is seriously going wild over £9 Revlon lipstick - and this royal makeup artist is a fan too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You've got to love TikTok, a product doesn't even have to be brand new for it to go absolutely viral. If you're a fan of the social platform, you'll have seen that the Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick has taken over.

Originally launched in January 2021, the high street lipstick has become a sell-out success with thousands of new devotees. And it's even got the royal makeup artist seal of approval - Hannah Martin, the mua responsible for Princess Eugenie's wedding makeup - tested out a handful of shades and all of them looked incredible.

Hannah Martin applying the Revlon lipsticks

Taking to Instagram, Hannah said: "Well goodness me…I’ve been itching to try these Revlon lippies to see what all the hype is about and I GET IT!! They’re GORGEOUS!!

"Imagine if lipstick and lipgloss had a baby…this is what you get-the Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick. Honestly these glide on so smoothly, feel like butter on the lips, don’t bleed, drench your lips with hydration and create the most incredible sheen!! LOVE!"

Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick in Beaming Strawberry, £8.99, LookFantastic

And it's not just Hannah. US content creator Catherine Abreu shared a video of herself applying the lipstick in her car and captioned "if a lipgloss and a lipstick had a baby" which amassed over 8 million views in less than two weeks alone.

@catherine.abreu If a lipgloss and a lipstick had a baby ✨🫶🏼 @revlon ♬ Big Boys - cshsznxo!

Catherine Abreu showing off her lipstick look

So what's the big deal? The Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick hydrates like a balm but shines like a gloss. The moisturising formula instantly melts onto your lips to impart a rich glass like shine that won’t bleed or feather.

Featuring a nourishing blend of aloe, hyaluronic acid and rose quartz, the lipstick glides on lips with a buttery-soft feel for a sleek glossy colour.

Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick in Dewy Peach, £8.99, Boots

It's available in nine shades, and if you love a glossy pink, Beaming Strawberry will make your day. If you tend to go for peachy shades, Dewy Peach looks gorgeous. Fans of a nude coloured lip will love Toasting Glasses. The shade that went viral - and thus most covetable - is the Rum Raisin shade. If you find it, let us know and we'll be running to checkout along with everyone else.

Shop for £8.99 from Boots, or LookFantastic. But be warned, they're selling like hot cakes.

NOW SHOP

TikTok is going wild for this hair growth oil and we can confirm it's a game-changer

This TikTok trending planner is just what you need to stay productive in 2023

TikTokers are raving about this Amazon walking pad for getting their steps in whilst working from home

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.