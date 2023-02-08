Meghan Markle's favourite red lipstick revealed - for the first time ever

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex is known for her impeccable makeup, which consists of glowing skin with her adorable freckles on show, a subtle smokey eye, and of course, her glossy nude lips. However, sometimes, the royal does sport a red lip, and looks incredible when she does.

HELLO! had a chat with the incredible Daniel Martin, who is Meghan's makeup artist and dear friend. Daniel, who is the Global Director of Artistry & Education at TATCHA, told us the three red lipsticks he keeps in his kit, and we tested them all! Which one is your favourite? See what they look like in the video below...

Now, we want to make clear that Daniel always respects the Duchess's privacy and never reveals exactly which products he uses on the former Suits star. But, having admitted these are the reds he most loves, one can be sure he may have used them on Meghan in the past.

The talented professional, who famously did Meghan's wedding makeup, said: "Makeup by Mario has an incredible red, called 'Alicia'."

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo, £20, Look Fantastic

He added, "Gosh, this is so hard! Ruby Woo by MAC is a staple. It's the 90s red that we all love, and Nars Dragon Girl. They are reds that have been around forever, and so much of them is the finish."

Nars Powermatte lipstick, £25, Space NK

Since becoming a royal, we have discovered some of mother-of-two Meghan's royal beauty staples.

Mario's lip lift kit in Alicia, £22, Makeup by Mario

Last year, in an interview with US title The Cut, there were some accompanying pictures that came with the interview showing off the former actresses' stunning skin. Makeup artist Edwin Sandoval mentioned that the Pat McGrath Skin Labs range was used on Prince Harry's wife. The only foundation the brand produces is the Sublime Perfection Foundation, so we are pretty sure this was what was used to create Meghan's flawless skin.

Pat McGrath labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation, £60, Net-A-Porter

Tatcha The Rice Polish: Classic, £60, Space NK

Before she was part of the royal family, Meghan spoke to beauty bible Allure back in 2014, and divulged that she loved Tatcha's Rice Enzyme Powder, The Rice Polish, which you can now purchase here in the UK. Hurrah!

