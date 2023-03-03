Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz arrive in Paris ahead of reunion with Victoria and David The couple are in the City of Love to support the designer at her fashion show

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz arrived in Paris on Thursday ahead of Victoria Beckham's fashion show on Friday.

Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son is reuniting with his family after many months apart, having spent the festive season with the Peltz family in Florida, instead of flying over to the UK.

The couple looked happy and relaxed as they were photographed outside their Parisian hotel, with Nicola looking stunning in a leather skirt and jacket, which she complemented with a pair of daring knee-high boots.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, stayed true to his casual "skater dad" style in a pair of baggy jeans, a beige jumper and a pair of Adidas trainers.

Brooklyn and Nicola are in Paris to attend Victoria Beckham's fashion show. Copyright: Backgrid

This will be the second time in a year that Brooklyn and Nicola support Victoria at her fashion show. Last September, the duo made a surprise appearance at her Spring/Summer show and posed together for photos, squashing rumours of a family feud, which was sparked by the fact that Nicola didn't wear a Victoria Beckham dress for the couple's April wedding.

Both Nicola and Brooklyn have denied the fall out. "I've learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good," Brooklyn said last year.

The couple's visit comes weeks after Nelson Peltz's lawsuit against Brooklyn and Nicola's former wedding planners came to light.

The couple reunited with the Beckhams in September last year for Victoria's Spring/Summer show

Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design – who took over from Preston Bailey – were hired six weeks before the wedding, with Nelson paying them a $159,000 deposit.

However, he fired them after two weeks and has now sued them for refusing to repay him the money.

They have filed a countersuit, in which court documents reveal his wife Claudia Peltz persuaded Nelson, who they described as a "billionaire bully", not to cancel the wedding over fears about the ramifications it could have on her daughter's career.

