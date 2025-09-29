Celebrity makeup artist reveals how to get flawless makeup on mature skin – every single day

A gorgeous, glowing complexion can be achieved at any age. Sure, it might have been easier to attain that lit-from-within look in your 20s, but it’s still eminently possible now. The key is hydration. Why? Because hydrated skin radiates vitality – and not only that, it creates a perfectly sticky base for makeup to be applied on top of.

This advice is echoed by celebrity makeup artist Bryony Blake, who has years of experience making skin and makeup interact to produce flawless complexions. In fact, she was the MUA behind Tamzin Outhwaite’s luminous complexion as HELLO!’s digital cover star earlier this month.

© Getty Images Bryony Blake is a celebrity makeup artist with years of experience making midlife skin look flawless

In the name of beauty journalism, we quizzed Bryony on exactly how to procure flawless makeup on mature skin, every single time you apply it. The key, she says, is all in the preparation. She tells us: “Prepping your face is just as important as getting the right makeup for your skin type. If you haven’t got a beautifully plump base, your makeup is not going to sit well.”

The ultimate two-step routine for flawless makeup on mature skin...

Step 1: Create a hydrated base

A multitasking serum or serum-like lotion is a non-negotiable for underpinning makeup on mature skin, according to Bryony. That’s because these formulas have concentrated ingredients that penetrate deep, ensuring sustained hydration throughout the day. Bryony encourages midlife women to particularly seek out “intense hydration” from their products.

Her favourite product for this is Hada Labo Tokyo's Premium Lotion Intense Super Hydrator with Super Hyaluronic Acid. She tells HELLO!: “This has got seven types of hyaluronic acid in it. As soon as you pop it on your skin, you can instantly feel this gorgeous plumping – and slightly tacky texture, which is exactly what you want.”

Step 2: Seal the deal with a moisturiser

“I find as you get a little bit older, it’s so important to have that gorgeously dewy, slightly sticky texture before you apply makeup,” Bryony tells. As such, she uses Hada Labo Tokyo’s Premium Ultra Firming Booster Day Cream-In-Milk. Specifically designed for mature skin, the organic formula hydrates, brightens and protects – without going greasy. It “layers beautifully” over the aforementioned lotion, Bryony adds, as they’re designed to work together.

The hydrating formula can also be used in lieu of eye cream, as it has all the nourishing ingredients needed for that delicate – and often temperamental in midlife – area. Bryony stresses: “We should never, ever forget our under-eye area because it’s very thin skin. And if we’re applying concealers and things like that, you really want to give it some kind of base to sit on.”

Best night moisturiser for mature skin

You can also supercharge your flawless makeup base whilst you sleep – yes, really. Bryony urged midlife women to always remove their makeup before getting into bed. Leaving it on clogs pores, causes sensitivity and prevents your skin from renewing overnight. A clean face is the foundation of healthy, lasting skin – and it ensures smooth makeup application.

One hero night moisturiser for mature skin is Hada Labo Tokyo’s Premium Extreme Skin Regenerator Super Cream, which is another one of Bryony’s go-tos.

The age-defying formula contains retinol, and thus increases cell production and unclogs pores whilst you sleep, leading to fresher, plumper skin.

Bryony adds: “I absolutely adore these products from Hada Labo Tokyo. I’ve used them for years, they are a staple in my kit and they honestly give your skin the most incredible boost of hydration – which is what you want before you apply any foundation.”

