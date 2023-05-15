TikTok fans hail Hada Labo's Super Hydrator Lotions as being the holy grail of skincare – and they include at least three types of hyaluronic acid

Get the glow with the latest skincare products to go viral

As the world’s fastest-growing social platform, TikTok is a haven for discovering the latest cult beauty buys, makeup inspo and skincare secrets. And with many of its most lauded products available on the high street, it’s the insiders’ destination for levelling up your routine with hero buys that deliver far beyond their price tag.

Hada Labo Tokyo is one brand going viral. As Japan’s number-one selling skincare line, the hashtag #hadalabo has seen 190M views on TikTok, with fans singing the praises of its products packed with moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid, known to hold up to 1,000 times its own weight in water.

As we age, our natural HA levels deplete so applying the ingredient topically can help to treat and soothe dry and dehydrated skin, as well as plumping fine lines and improving elasticity. You’ll see a more youthful and refreshed complexion whilst prepping the skin for any actives in serums applied after, and creating an even and more durable base for makeup.

Available exclusively at Superdrug, the entire Hada Labo Tokyo range is priced at under £25. The brand’s bestsellers are its three hydrator lotions, selling every two seconds and containing between 3 and 5 types of hyaluronic acid. With their sheer, fast-absorbing water-like consistency, the lotions have been formulated with various sizes of HA molecules deliver a deeper boost of moisture into the skin.

Choose the one best suited to you and apply after cleansing to enjoy an instant, lifting effect and glowing complexion. Follow with your favourite Hada Labo Tokyo day or night cream.

Hada Labo Tokyo Super Hydrator Lotion With its light, watery formula, this lotion contains three types of HA molecules including one dubbed ‘super’ by the brand. It hydrates the skin by encouraging moisture retention and plumping it from the inside out. Fragrance-free and suitable for sensitive skin, apply liberally over the face, neck and décolletage.

£17.45, Superdrug

TikTok user Sabynaofficial (with 55.2M likes) says “this formula is designed to hydrate the skin by sealing water inside the skin, plumping moisture retention for healthy, radiant-looking skin".

TikTok user @charrhyatt (6.1M likes) says “if you want glowy skin, this is your product”.

Hada Labo Tokyo Anti Ageing Super Hydrator Lotion This power-packed lotion contains four types of hyaluronic acid to offer multi-layer hydration. With super, large, standard and nano HA molecules it plumps skin cells by attracting water to the surrounding tissue. The addition of collagen locks water onto the skin whilst retinol fights fine lines and visible signs of ageing.

£17.45, Superdrug

Hada Labo Tokyo Premium Lotion Formulated with five types of hyaluronic acid, this lotion is best suited to the most dry, dehydrated or ageing skin types seeking a deeper boost of hydration. Expect an instant, lifted glow with a bouncier, revived complexion.

£19.45, Superdrug

