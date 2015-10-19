The best hair and beauty looks from the London Film Festival

View Galleries
The best A-list beauty looks of the week
Get the look: Amy Adams' glamorous curls at the London Film Festival
All eyes were on Amy Adams as she arrived for the premiere of her latest film Arrival at the London Film Festival on Monday night. The 42-year-old...
Jennifer Lawrence makes surprise appearance at UK premiere of Serena
Jennifer Lawrence fans got a sweet surprise on Monday as the Hollywood starlet attended the premiere for Serena at the 2014 BFI London Film...
Reese Witherspoon attends Wild premiere and admits her 2013 arrest was a 'mistake'
Reese Witherspoon opened up on her arrest in 2013 on Monday, telling reporters: "I think it was a moment where people realised that I wasn't exactly...
Benedict Cumberbatch shields Keira Knightley from the rain at film premiere
Benedict Cumberbatch proved the perfect gentleman at Wednesday night's premiere of The Imitation Game as he protected his co-star Keira Knightley from...