The best hair and beauty looks from the London Film Festival

The best hair and beauty looks from the London Film Festival
The best hair and beauty looks from the London Film Festival

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate Winslet opted for a chic updo at the Steve Jobs premiere.

Photo: © Getty Images

Sienna Miller was the ultimate English rose as she stepped out with her hair in tousled waves paired with barely-there make-up for the High Rise premiere.

Photo: © Getty Images

Cate Blanchett showed off her beauty credentials with her blonde hair styled into a striking updo and swept into a side fringe at the Truth premiere.

Photo: © Getty Images

New mum Carey Mulligan was radiant for the Suffragette screening with her brunette locks worn down in loose waves paired with pink eye make-up.

Photo: © Getty Images

Amber Heard looked every inch a beauty icon with statement curls and dramatic winged eyeliner as she joined Johnny Depp on the Black Mass red carpet.

Photo: © Getty Images

Holly Branson wore her blonde locks down in a sleek blow-dried style for the Steve Jobs premiere, complementing her look with a slick of pale pink lipstick.

Photo: © Getty Images

Rachel Weisz channelled old Hollywood glamour on the Youth red carpet with gorgeous curls and metallic eye make-up.

Photo: © Getty Images

Cate Blanchett wore her hair down and swept into a side parting for the Carol premiere.

Photo: © Getty Images

Cate Blanchett rocked an edgy slicked back chic updo and kept her make-up to a bare minimum save for a slick of nude lipgloss.

Photo: © Getty Images

Agyness Deyn was virtually unrecognisable as she rocked long, tousled tresses for the Sunset Song premiere.

Photo: © Getty Images

Paloma Faith looked every inch a beauty icon with a statement red lip and slightly dishevelled halo braid for the screening of Youth.

Photo: © Getty Images

All eyes were on Rachel Weisz at The Lobster premiere as the actress wore her hair up in a sleek chignon and opted for berry lipstick, one of the season's biggest trends.

Photo: © Getty Images

Rooney Mara channelled gothic chic with black eyeliner and a statement dark red lipstick for the Carol screening.

Photo: © Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan pulled out all the stops with statement glittering colourful eye make-up for the Brooklyn red carpet.

Photo: © Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan showed off her girly side with a super sleek and straight hairstyle and a fresh-faced glow.

Photo: © Getty Images

Romola Garai's chic updo and simple yet striking make-up had her turning heads on the Suffragette red carpet.

Photo: © Getty Images

Helena Bonham Carter showed off her edgy beauty credentials with a statement red lipstick and classic smokey eye make-up for the Suffragette premiere.

