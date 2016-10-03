10 Photos | Beauty

Gwen Stefani's best ever beauty Instagram snaps

...
Gwen Stefani's best ever beauty Instagram snaps
You're reading

Gwen Stefani's best ever beauty Instagram snaps

1/10
Next

All the times duo Ant and Dec have appeared on television separately
gwen8
Photo: © Instagram

Channelling Marilyn Monroe with her curly hairstyle packed with volume, Gwen also gave fans make-up inspiration with her neon pink lipstick. 

gwen3
Photo: © Instagram

The Hollaback Girl hitmaker floored her fans when she posted this stunning selfie where she showed off her radiant complexion by going completely make-up-free. 

gwen4
Photo: © Instagram

Gwen's winged eyeliner is iconic, so fans were delighted when she gave a sneak peek at how her look was created on Instagram. 

gwen6
Photo: © Instagram

Renowned for her fearless approach to beauty, Gwen majorly upped the stakes with this combination of bold block dip dyed hair, paired with shimmering eyeshadow, voluminous lashes and statement pink lips. 

gwen1
Photo: © Instagram

Gwen never fails to master the season's biggest trends, and in this gorgeous snap she embraced the pink lipstick look with a bold fuschia shade. 

gwen9
Photo: © Instagram

With viewers around the world coveting her flawless curls, Gwen gave them a sneak peek at the process involved in achieving the look. 

gwen7
Photo: © Instagram

The Californian beauty gave her millions of followers major hair envy with this chic twisted updo. 


gwen2
Photo: © Instagram

The Californian beauty gave us major hair envy with these flawless cascading curls, which she complemented with shimmering metallic-hued eyeshadow for daytime glamour. 

gwen5
Photo: © Instagram

The No Doubt singer often gives fans a glimpse as she gets ready, including this striking snap as her glam squad adding the finishing touches when she appeared on The Voice

gwen10
Photo: © Instagram

The American star's bold asymmetric dip dyed hair remains one of her most memorable hairstyles to date. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries