Jay-Z takes daughters Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi, 6, to the Superbowl - and they look so much like mom Beyonce!

Jay-Z turned the Super Bowl 2024 into a memorable family outing, bringing along his daughters, Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi, 6, to football's grandest stage.

Captured on the field, Jay-Z and his daughters immersed themselves in the excitement of the game, showcasing a touching moment of family bonding.

Blue Ivy was photographed engaging in conversation with her dad, while Rumi looked on with interest at the sprawling field ahead.

In a heartwarming snapshot, Jay-Z took a moment to capture Blue Ivy's joy as she jumped exuberantly, with Rumi by her side.

© Ezra Shaw American Rapper Jay-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, reacts before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs

Dressed in style, Jay-Z and Rumi opted for sleek black leather jackets, contrasting with Blue Ivy's choice of a classic letterman jacket, reflecting the family's flair for fashion.

Jay-Z, a music mogul and father of three, shares Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir with the iconic Beyoncé, and the girls look remarkably like their mom.

This Super Bowl trip to Las Vegas came after the family's appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards, where Jay-Z was honored with the 2nd annual Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

© Steph Chambers Jay Z and Blue Ivy

During his acceptance, Jay-Z affectionately mentioned Blue Ivy, noting her growth and her own Grammy achievements, highlighting her win for best music video in Beyoncé's Brown Skin Girl.

The previous year's Super Bowl also saw Jay-Z and Blue Ivy in attendance, donning coordinated all-black ensembles, with Blue Ivy accessorizing with a black hat and a nameplate necklace, and Jay-Z complementing his look with striking white sneakers.

© Getty Images American Rapper Jay-Z stands on the sidelines with daughters Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi

Despite his numerous Super Bowl attendances, Jay-Z shared with Entertainment Tonight his reasons for not performing at the halftime show, stating he felt it would be "selfish to pick myself too early."

He also expressed excitement for Usher's performance at Super Bowl LVIII, praising him as one of the greatest performers of their time and anticipating his "rightful place" on the Super Bowl stage.

© Ethan Miller Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Rumi Carter enjoy a family outing to the super bowl

The Super Bowl LVIII, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, was not just a sporting event but a special family moment for Jay-Z and his daughters, underlining the importance of family time amidst their busy lives.

