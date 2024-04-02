Beyoncé makes ultra-rare comment about three children Blue, Sir and Rumi

Beyoncé fans are being treated right now thanks to the release of the triumphant new album Cowboy Carter and her recent appearance on stage at the iHeart Radio Awards in Los Angeles on Monday night.

It's not often that the superstar makes such surprise appearances and it's even less frequent that she speaks about her three children, Blue Ivy Carter, 12, and her six-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, whom she shares with her rapper husband Jay Z.

The 'Texas Hold 'Em' singer was awarded the Innovator Award on the night by none other than music legend Stevie Wonder and Beyoncé took the opportunity to thank artists who came before her and broke boundaries, before giving a heartwarming shout-out to her husband and their three children.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024

Taking to the stage, the 42-year-old looked nothing short of sensational in an all-black leather cowgirl getup by Versace, complete with a hat, killer heels, and studded trousers.

Beyoncé referred to Jay Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, as her "best friend" and her "rock" and then thanked Blue, Sir and Rumi for being her "inspiration" and her "biggest blessing", watch the sweet moment in the video below...

WATCH: Beyoncé gives sweet shout-out to her husband and kids on stage

Beyoncé's children are making quite the name for themselves in the industry. Not only did Blue Ivy appear on stage as a dancer for multiple shows during her mom's Renaissance World Tour last year, but in 2021 she also broke the record for the youngest individually credited artist to win a Grammy Award for the song 'Brown Skin Girl'.

It seems little sister Rumi is now following in Blue's footsteps. Rumi is featured on Beyoncé's latest album Cowboy Carter on the song 'Protector' in a spoken-word interlude.

And with Cowboy Carter already a contender for the 2025 Grammys, it could be that Rumi earns a title for herself.

Beyoncé and Jay Z famously keep their private lives away from the spotlight, rarely giving insight into their family. At the February Super Bowl, however, Rumi and Blue's bond was clear to see.

© Steph Chambers Jay-Z with his daughters Rumi Carter and Blue Ivy Carter at the Super Bowl LVIII

Although their brother Sir wasn't seen at that moment in time, the sisters took to the field alongside their dad to have some photos before the game started and looked to be having the time of their lives.

© CBS Photo Archive Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter behind the scenes at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards

Meanwhile, Beyoncé's latest project has already shattered records. On its day of release, Cowboy Carter became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far and marked the singer's biggest debut of her career in the streaming era.

The global superstar explained in a statement that the album was created over five years and was born out of the "rejection" she felt after performing at the Country Music Awards back in 2016.

© Michael Buckner Beyonce accepts the Innovator Award from Stevie Wonder at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

"It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed," she wrote on Instagram.

"And it was very clear that I wasn't. Because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive."