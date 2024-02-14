Beyoncé and Jay Z's rarely seen son Sir, 6, and their bond in sweet photos

Beyoncé and Jay Z are not only superstar music artists, business moguls and huge cultural figures, but they're also proud parents to three adorable children.

The husband and wife, who married in 2008, welcomed their first child, Blue Ivy Carter, in 2012, and five years later, they welcomed their twins, Rumi and Sir.

But those who follow the Carters closely will know that, despite being two of the most famous people on the planet, the pair are extremely private with their family affairs.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce and Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay Z for a long time kept their children's identity completely private, only revealing the odd photo from when they were very young.

However, fans have adored seeing more of a glimpse of their growing kids, particularly Blue Ivy, 12, who has stepped into the spotlight thanks to her joining her famous mom on stage for many dates during the Renaissance World Tour.

Blue was also spotted with her six-year-old sister, Rumi, at Super Bowl Sunday last week in a rare joint outing with their dad, but fans are yet to see much of Sir.

The six-year-old has arguably been seen the least out of the Carter kids, but from the glimpses we've seen of the little one, it's clear he has such a special bond with his siblings and parents.

The cutest snaps of Beyoncé and Jay Z's rarely-seen son, Sir

Rumi and Sir's birthday Fans adore it when Beyoncé graces them with a snapshot into the Carters' family life. This photo, which she shared on her social media back in 2018, shows Rumi and Sir when they were about a year old. The twins could not look any cuter as they sat on their mom's lap while Beyoncé rocked a boho chic look. We also love that the twins were in matching outfits.

The Carter Family © Instagram If you ask us, this is up there with the best celebrity Halloween costumes ever. In 2022, the Carter Family turned into The Proud Family as they all dressed up as characters from the hit TV show. Beyoncé even donned two costumes for the snap as she dressed up as the mom, Trudy, and the grandmother, Suga Mama. Little Sir looked so cute in his costume. He and his twin sister Rumi dressed up as BeBe and CeCe. The eldest sibling Blue was dressed as the central character, Penny, while dad Jay was the patriarch, Oscar.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter share a sweet sister moment at Super Bowl

Family wedding © Instagram To mark their tenth wedding anniversary, Beyoncé and Jay Z renewed their vows in a stunning ceremony. Although the details of the nuptials were kept under wraps, the family did share a small snippet from the day in a video montage posted on Beyoncé's Instagram to look back at the year 2018. Sir looked so adorable as he was held up in front of his mom, while little Rumi was in front of her dad.

Backstage at the Renaissance © Instagram When Beyoncé was on tour last year with Renaissance, the mother of three, of course, brought along her family with her. Fans got to see a closer look at the family's bond in the film release which was launched into theatres at the end of 2023, the adorable snapshot shows Sir and Beyoncé sharing a kiss backstage before she took to the stage. We particularly love how Sir is dressed in a silver shirt, in line with the Renaissance theme.

Mommy duties © Netflix In her 2019 Netflix film Homecoming, the Texas Hold 'Em singer documented her journey to the Coachella stage for her headline set the year before. In various footage shared in the film, Beyoncé opened up about how she went through health complications during her pregnancy with the twins and the birth. She also spoke about how she juggles being a mom of three while being an extremely busy performing artist. This photo of her reaching for Sir in a walker shows she's keen to be a hands-on mom.