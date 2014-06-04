Peter Andre beats Tom Fletcher to be crowned Best Doting Dad

Father-of-three Peter Andre has topped a recent poll of the celebrity world's most doting dads.



The singer and TV personality beat McBusted's Tom Fletcher - who recently became a father for the first time - as well as Simon Cowell and Prince William.







Peter Andre with baby Amelia



The latest addition to the Andre family is his daughter Amelia, born in January 2014. The little girl is the singer's first child with his fiancée Emily MacDonagh.



At Peter's recent album launch, the pair told HELLO! Online that they were enjoying their first night out as a couple, but Amelia was never far from their thoughts.



She's doing well. It's the first time I've left her at home since she was born," said Emily, before adding: "My mum's looking after her and I've called about five times to check up on her but she's sleeping."





Tom Fletcher with baby Buzz



Tom and his wife, HELLO! Online blogger Giovanna Fletcher, gave birth to their first son Buzz in March 2014. Early pictures posted by the couple revealed glimpses of his hands and the back of his head, fans were able to see the gorgeous little boy in close detail finally – when the couple showed him off in a super cute video, titled From Bump to Buzz.



Prince William showed off his fathering skills on the recent royal tour of New Zealand and Australia in April as the world got to meet Prince George properly for the first time.



Prince William and Prince George



The dotong dad poll was conducted by online parenting club Bounty. Spokesmum Lisa Penny said: "Dads in the public eye are often hailed as being the nation’s favourites simply because of their good looks and celebrity status and not necessarily because of their personality or parenting skills."

She added: "Real mums no doubt warm to Peter for his warm personality, the fact that he seems to have a down-to-earth, fun approach to parenting and clearly adores his family."