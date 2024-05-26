Prince George's surprise appearance with Prince William leaves royal fans saying the same thing

Prince George delighted royal fans when he made an unexpected appearance alongside his father, the Prince of Wales, at the FA Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday.

The young royal's appearance was a welcome surprise for royal fans amid the Princess of Wales' extended period out of the spotlight as she continues her chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

There's no denying Prince George, 10, was the image of his father as he watched the Manchester City v Man United game.

© Getty Prince William and his son Prince George during the Emirates FA Cup Final match

Dressed in a smart navy suit, a crisp white shirt and a navy tie adorned with pastel pink candy stripes, the royal couldn't have looked more similar to his father who wore a near-identical outfit.

The only difference in Prince William's attire was the addition of another stripe on his tie. Like father, like son!

Prince William enjoyed the football with Prince George

The royal duo's outfits were the only thing that caught the attention of royal fans, however. Many noticed the near identical similarities between Prince William and his son's mannerisms.

© Getty Prince George and Prince William wore near-identical outfits

"The way they’re both standing the exact same way!" noted a fan on X, formerly Twitter. "Aww Prince George definitely is his dad’s mini me," commented another.

In a sweet moment, Prince George did well to remain composed despite his excitement as Jack Grealish shook his hand at the end of the game. The young royal couldn't help but grin sweetly and look up at his dad after the encounter.

"George is handsome and confident. Love his smile, just like his father!" wrote another royal fan on X.

© Getty The royal father-son duo looked so similar to each other

At just 10, it's clear to see Prince George has inherited his mother and father's confidence. The royal could be seen exchanging a few words with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as he walked past after the match.

He also spoke briefly with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson following the full-time whistle.

Prince George's confidence at age 10

It's not the first time Prince George's confidence and "maturity" has been noticed by royal fans.

In 2022, after the funeral of his late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, Jo Frost, AKA Supernanny weighed in on the future king's impeccable behaviour.

© Getty Prince George

"You did yourselves proud, your poise and grace was outstanding, we cried when you did and we stood in silence and awe as we honoured with respect Her Majesty, your late great-grandmother," she addressed the royal in an Instagram post.

"They did amazing for the situation, length of time and their ages. Their Gan Gan would be proud of them."