Jaime Winstone pregnant with first child: 'I'm going to be a mama'

Congratulations to Jaime Winstone and her DJ boyfriend James Suckling, who are expecting their first baby together. The 30-year-old actress announced her big news on Instagram sharing a sweet photo of herself with friend Miquita Oliver, who is gently placing her hand on Jaime’s tiny baby bump.



"Me and @james_suckling are very pleased that we are having a baby!!" wrote Jaime, who is the daughter of actor Ray Winstone. "So Magic, I'm going to be a mama xxxx here is auntie @miquitaoliver having a cuddle xxx."

Miquita also shared the photo, adding her own caption: "This one and the bump. Ready to meet this baby. I love you @jaimewinstone @james_suckling."



Kidulthood star Jaime is thought to have started dating James earlier this year; in April it was reported that she had introduced him to her father, who is known for his 'hard man' roles on the screen.



While this is Jaime's first baby, James has two children under the age of 10 – sons Rufus and Hudson, from his previous relationship with Lucy Brice, according to the Daily Mail.

Former party girl Jaime – who previously dated Lily Allen’s brother Alfie Allen - recently revealed that she is ready to settle down. Speaking to the Evening Standard in May, she confessed: "I am beginning to calm down. There was a time when I was going to all the parties, but now I am more selective.



"I think it's a natural part of getting a bit older. I like being at home with my family and hanging out in the garden.



"Having said that, I do want to throw a big 30th party. Maybe even do a festival-style thing. I’m not totally over it all, yet. I am excited to be 30. And so I am going to celebrate."