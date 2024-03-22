Peter Andre's pregnant wife Emily sets the record straight on contractions in new video

Peter Andre alarmed fans last week when he posted a video of his wife Emily Andre, née MacDonagh, experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions.

Keen to use the opportunity to educate her online following, NHS doctor Emily shared a helpful and informative video explaining the pregnancy phenomenon. Reassuring fans that it's "completely normal", the 34-year-old star – who shares children Amelia, nine, and Theo, seven, with Pete and is a step-mum to his ex-wife Katie Price's teenage children Junior, 18, and Princess, 16 – said they happen when the womb contracts and relaxes, typically during the second and third trimester.

The Bristol University graduate is experiencing Braxton Hicks more than ever during her third pregnancy, saying they "catch me out when I'm least expecting it."

Emily explained the key things to look out for to prove you're not going into labour, which she details in the video below...

In the new video, the doting mum was sitting in an unseen corner of the baby's nursery, with a fresh coat of grey paint on the walls and mirrored panels on the sliding door wardrobes visible in the background.

© Instagram/Emily Andre The Bristol University graduate is experiencing Braxton Hicks more than ever during her third pregnancy

Perched on a grey velvet, throne-style chair, with plush animals in coordinating neutral shades lining the windowsill behind her, Emily looked super glamorous in a ribbed, grey knit dress.

The turtleneck design highlighted her neat baby bump to perfection, and her Instagram followers couldn't help remarking how glowing and healthy she appeared as her due date approaches.

Her long, sleek brunette hair was worn down loose and she enhanced her big brown eyes with dark shadow.

© Instagram/Peter Andre After Pete shared a video of her contractions, Emily used the opportunity to educate her online following

Emily shared: "After Pete posted a video of me having a Braxton Hicks contraction last week, I thought it was a good chance to share some more information about what they are and simple things you can do to help!"

She helpfully added to always call your maternity unit for advice as a first port of call.

© Instagram The couple are proud parents to children Amelia, nine, and Theo, seven

"Remember, always contact your midwife or maternity unit for advice if you are not sure whether you are having Braxton Hicks or labour contractions, if you have any vaginal bleeding, your waters break, you have strong/painful contractions every five minutes that last 30-60 seconds, or you have any concerns about your baby’s movements," Emily explained."I find the Tommy’s website a great source of information, so check it out if you’re interested."

Emily has been candid about how much harder she's finding being pregnant this time around. During a recent appearance on ITV's Lorraine, she revealed: "It's been harder and I don't know if it's because I'm older or because I have two kids already. It has definitely been a little bit more challenging but I think that's going to be expected isn't it?

© Instagram The mum-of-two works part-time as an NHS doctor

"The more pregnancies you have I guess that get a little bit more challenging, but I love it and it's a precious time and I can't believe it's coming to an end which makes me think I really need to relish these times."

Luckily for Emily, she's navigating the tricky time with the help of "hands-on" dad and devoted husband Pete, 51, who waits on her hand and foot.