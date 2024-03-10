Glowing Vanessa Hudgens debuts baby bump at Oscars – first photos

Congratulations are in order for Vanessa Hudgens and her husband Cole Tucker, who are expecting their first child together.

The 35-year-old actress proudly debuted her baby bump at the 2024 Oscars, cradling her stomach in a skintight black dress. The High School Musical star was glowing as she glided down the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, showcasing her gorgeous pregnancy figure.

© Getty Vanessa Hudgens debuted her baby bump at the Oscars 2024

Vanessa rocked a high-neck fitted black dress with long sleeves and a long, floor-sweeping train that highlighted her blossoming physique.

She pulled her hair back into a high ponytail, with loose tendrils framing her face. The stunning star added sparkling silver jewellery including flower-shaped earrings and a matching necklace, offsetting her French manicure with coordinating silver rings.

© Getty The High School Musical favourite cradled her bump in a fitted black dress

The brunette beauty sported a matte beauty blend including a taupe lipstick and a light dusting of blusher.

Vanessa and her partner Cole got engaged at the end of 2022 after two years of dating and wed in December 2023. Her husband is baseball player, a shortstop and an outfield in the Colorado Rockies organization.

© Getty The 35-year-old actress kept her look simple, adding silver jewellery

The pair met on a Zoom meditation group call, and Vanessa revealed to Drew Barrymore that she was the one to make the first move.

Vanessa, who previously dated Elvis star Austin Butler for nine years, recently threw fans off the scent of her pregnancy by commenting on baby rumours from last autumn. The star was hit with speculation she was pregnant last October when pictures emerged from her bachelorette party.

© Getty Vanessa and her husband Cole Tucker got married in December

She wasn't - at the time - and found the fan comments about her figure "disrespectful". Vanessa was inundated with messages about her girls' trip to Aspen, with hundreds of people querying why she was wearing such baggy clothing and asking whether she was pregnant.

"I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful," she shared on the March 6 episode of the She Pivots podcast.

Vanessa played up to the cameras as she arrived at the 96th Annual Academy Awards

"I went out on my bachelorette and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, 'Oh my god, you're pregnant.'"

Saying that she thought the rumours were "so rude", she said, "I'm sorry I don't wear Spanx every day and am a real woman and have a real body.

© Getty The star was glowing for her big red carpet debut

Vanessa and Cole wed in a beautiful destination wedding on 2 December in Tulum, Mexico. The bride was a vision in a sleek Vera Wang slip dress she described as "perfect," "simple" and "chic."

Features included a cowl neck and a plunging back, and the look was set off with a personalised veil embroidered with the message: "Mrs. T December 2nd, 2023."

For her wedding reception, she changed into a "super romantic" econd gown from the same designer complete with a corset and a built-in garter, offset by Larroudé Vivienne platform heels.

